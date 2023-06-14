123rd US Open: 3 bold predictions for LA Country Club’s major championship





The third major tournament of the season has arrived as the world’s top professional golfers will play for the 2023 US Open at LA Country Club. After such a busy PGA Championship, expectations for this week are at an all-time high, so let’s make some predictions.

The LA Country Club may be new to hosting, but it has to be one of the most anticipated US Open events ever. Since this track has never hosted a major tournament before, the field of 156 players will be tested in a very interesting way.

Spanning 7,423 metres, this par-70 course consists of five par 3s and three par 5s. These five par 3s can range from 78 to 290 metres, meaning it will take skill to cross unscathed. The rough will be tall Bermuda grass, which is not a normal rough for the US Open.

The fairways are surprisingly wide but lined with bunkers and undulations.

This track will favor bombers, but golfers will need to have precision around the greens, and they can’t let the putter get icy. With undulating greens similar to Augusta National, those struggling with their putters can head home early.

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are still among the favorites, but can they win in Southern California? Will Max Homa be his hometown hero and win his first major tournament? Can Brooks Koepka compete in any major championships, or could the golf world be blessed with another viral Michael Block situation?

There is still no Tiger Woods, which is disappointing because we all know he likes to win in So. Cal, but the buzz surrounding the LA Country Club and the US Open is hard to ignore. Nevertheless, let’s move on to our bold US Open predictions.

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports 3. A first big winner will win the 123rd US Open

The LA Country Club isn’t a place everyone knows, but hometown guy Max Homa does. He holds the course record on this track. He hasn’t played very well in the majors, but something about this week, being in LA, it’s a perfect scenario for him.

Sahith Theegala has also performed at the LA Country Club more than 30 times, according to an episode of the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast. This knowledge of the course will benefit him as he considers his first major. He and Homa are two Southern California players who know what it takes to play well on this course.

However, someone like Viktor Hovland could win his first major championship this week as well. He has already finished T2 at the PGA Championship and T7 at the Masters this year. Hovland have come close both times but after their mature victory at the Memorial they could also reunite this week. He’s due for a major championship, and his game is on that path.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images 2. Phil Mickelson misses cup and career Grand Slam again

A major championship stands between Phil Mickelson and the career grand slam of the US Open. He defied the odds and won the PGA Championship at age 51, but Mickelson won’t make it in Los Angeles. He will miss the cut and go home early.

Mickelson may have played well at Augusta, finishing T2, but then struggled at Oak Hill, where the former champion went T58. He will fight hard to win this championship with all the news from LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, but it won’t be enough.

1. One of the LIV golfers will win the 123rd US Open

Mickelson will try to give LIV Golf another major win, but he won’t be the rival player on the Tour to make it happen. Koepka won the PGA Championship, and he could very well do it again at the LA Country Club. There are 15 Rival Tour players on the course, according to a press release from LIV Golf.

The biggest names in the LIV Golf scene like Koepka, Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have won a major tournament. But there are still others who are extremely talented like Mito Pereira and Juaquin Niemann have a legit shot.

Do you think we will get a first big winner or will we have a repeat champion? Quote below with your own comments.

