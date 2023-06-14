Joint Expeditionary Force Ministers’ Meeting Presents Key Air Defense Packages for Ukraine





A new essential air defense capability package for Ukraine was announced today at a meeting of the defense ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

The equipment, valued at $92 million, will be procured in the coming months through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to protect critical national infrastructure, civilians and frontline personnel. This package provides you with radar and firearms and a decent amount of ammunition to help protect against indiscriminate Russian attacks.

The announcement comes as Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace attended today’s meeting of the 10 JEF National Defense Ministers in Amsterdam to share continuing support and security interests and concerns for Ukraine.

In a joint statement, Ministers and Delegates agreed to deepen cooperation in this field, including information sharing, with particular focus on aspects of protecting underwater and coastal infrastructure.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

The Joint Expeditionary Force brings together like-minded nations to maintain security and stability in Northern Europe and provide continued support to Ukraine.

The UK has donated an additional $250 million to the International Fund for Ukraine, and together with our allies and partners, through the fund we are providing an air defense package to help Ukraine protect critical national infrastructure and defend against indiscriminate Russian airstrikes. there is.

IFU uses financial contributions from international partners to procure priority military assistance to Ukraine. This will ensure a continuous supply of lethal and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine until 2023 and beyond.

More than 520 million have been raised through IFU, following donations from the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Lithuania.

The latest British donation of $250 million comes after the prime minister met with President Zelensky in Moldova earlier this month to discuss how best to protect Ukrainian cities and vital national infrastructure from Russian airstrikes. The total amount pledged by all contributing countries so far is 770m.

Air defense funding is the first of five anticipated aid packages as part of the second round of IFU procurement.

In the first procurement round, hundreds of proposals were received from suppliers, of which 10 were selected. This includes a consignment of reconnaissance and strike drones that will arrive in Ukraine this summer.

During the trip to Amsterdam, the defense minister held bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of Estonia, Sweden and the Netherlands to discuss ongoing joint security commitments.

JEF is a group of like-minded countries Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Great Britain. The countries share the same purpose, values ​​and common focus on security and stability in the JEF core regions of the Northern Hemisphere, North Atlantic and Baltic regions.

JEF provides a responsive, capable and prepared force to conduct integrated actions at sea, land and air across Northern Europe. These activities are preventive and proportionate and demonstrate solidarity, ability and determination to stand together for the security and stability of JEF’s core region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-air-defence-package-for-ukraine-announced-at-meeting-of-joint-expeditionary-force-ministers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos