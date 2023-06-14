SEC and Binance Seek Compromise on U.S. Asset Freeze





The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and BAM Trading (the U.S. arm of Binances) recently filed for a consent order that would ease some of the restrictions from a previous SEC request to freeze assets. of the society.

The proposed new consent order would provide more assurances to the SEC and allow BAM Trading to make payroll and other financial commitments. According to the document :

BAM Trading and BAM Management may continue to make payments for the purchase of goods and services, salaries of BAM Trading and BAM Management personnel, including pre-existing benefits, professional fees and other similar ordinary expenses for the operation of their businesses.

The main stipulation that would allow the unfreezing of assets would be that Binance cannot under any circumstances make payments or transfer assets to or for the benefit of a Binance Entity or an individual or entity acting on Binance’s behalf.

The order further states that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, in particular, cannot have access to any BAM Trading or Binance.US assets.

Following the SEC lawsuit against Binance and Zhao, the commission filed an emergency request with the court to freeze the assets of BAM Tradings.

BAM Trading responded by filing an opposing argument, which essentially stated that the company and its attorneys believed that the SEC’s underlying rationale for seeking the freeze did not meet the burden of proof required by the court.

The court has yet to approve the proposed consent order at the time of this article’s publication. There appears to be a disagreement between the SEC and Binance regarding the details, and the court has asked for further clarification.

Screenshot of documents in the Binance case. Source: PACER

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, according to a Cointelegraph filing viewed on the Court’s electronic records public access website, asked both sides to weigh in by 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 13, with any change the court should consider before making a decision on the proposed consent order.

