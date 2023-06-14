Why is the UK labor market so hot?





The UK job market is defying gravity. For months, Bank of England officials have warned that households should expect to get poorer as higher energy costs and rising interest rates make employers less willing to raise wages or hire in line with inflation.

But the latest official data released on Tuesday showed workers are in a position of strength. The unemployment rate is near an all-time low. While the employment rate is still lower than in 2019, employment is at an all-time high of 33.1 million, finally surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

And while inflation has been eating away at the value of workers’ salaries since late 2021, that may soon change. Average wages in April’s data, excluding bonuses, rose 7.5% year-over-year, growing slightly slower than inflation in the CPIH measure, which includes housing costs.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Hannah Slaughter, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said record pay growth across the UK meant the end of an 18-month decline in real wages. But she added that the acceleration in wage growth, while welcomed by workers, would worry banks. [of England]Anyone who wants to expand and refinance.

The big question for monetary policymakers is whether the near-record rate of wage growth can be expected to slow as inflation eases, or whether it reflects a longer-lasting labor shortage that has increased the bargaining power of workers.

ING economist James Smith said there was no doubt that inflation, the key determinant of this year’s 9.7 per cent increase in the minimum wage, reflected for the first time in the data, was a key factor.

Consumer price inflation, which eased to 8.7% in April, was cited as a major driver of wage pressure in business surveys, raising expectations that wage pressure would subside as energy prices fell.

However, the ONS figures show that wage growth has been stronger in sectors such as finance and manufacturing, where wages are determined by workers’ ability to demand higher wages, than in sectors such as retail, where the proportion of employees earning close to minimum wage is higher. shows.

Public-sector wage growth has risen despite doctors, nurses and teachers threatening more industrial action. Unions have also struck some strike wage deals in the understaffed private sector.

Earlier this week, Unite paused a planned strike at Heathrow Airport and members voted on a new proposal that would match salaries to retail price inflation this year and tie them to inflation in 2024.

Unite also canceled a planned industrial action at its Coca-Cola bottling plant in Wakefield after it signed a contract that would increase the salaries of high-paid technicians by more than 10 percent and those making minimum wage by up to 18 percent. – Paid clerical staff.

Neil Carberry, CEO of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, says labor shortages are amplifying the effects of inflation as employers raise wages to fill roles and respond to cost-of-living pressures on employees. said.

However, the latest data contains some signs that the shortage may be easing. Vacancies remain high in many specialties, but have fallen below pre-pandemic levels in some low-wage sectors, such as retail.

The labor force, which shrank after the Covid-19 outbreak as young people studied longer and older people dropped out, is expanding again as fewer people choose early retirement or stay home to care for their families.

While more people are losing their jobs due to long-term illness, overall rates of economic inactivity have fallen sharply over the past few months, with the largest declines among seniors. Employment increased as the number of immigrants from outside the European Union increased.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Panmure Gordon economist Simon French said this suggests there is still room for growth in the UK workforce as employers hope to recruit.

A rapid rise in nominal wages is inevitable due to high inflation, but it is questionable whether labor’s bargaining power is a wage spiral that can catch up with inflation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0ec5e354-f0aa-4af8-915f-3f9500dc4d59

