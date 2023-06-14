US Soccer interviews over 10 candidates for men’s coaching job





Doug McIntyre

football journalist

Matt Crocker wasn’t supposed to start his role as US Soccers sporting director until August 1. Then English club Southampton, with which Crocker was still under contract until July, allowed him to leave early. And the Welshman has made good use of that extra time, conducting numerous interviews for the vacant coaching job with the men’s national team, sources tell FOX Sports.

Crocker has spoken to more than 10 candidates for the USMNT job, people familiar with the conversations said this week. Several candidates are Americans. But many hopes come from other countries, including France, England, Germany and Spain. A coach Crocker told about the role is from Central America, the sources say, who declined to identify the candidates by name out of respect for the process.

US Soccer declined to comment.

Former USA defender turned commentator Heath Pearce recently suggested LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo, his former international teammate, was among those being considered. “Cherundolo, by the way, is being interviewed for this job,” Pearce said last week on CBS’ “In Soccer we Trust” podcast.

Having played and coached in MLS, French national team great Thierry Henry knows American football well; Henry has also publicly expressed interest in the position.

Spain coach Luis Enrique is a free agent after stepping down as La Rojas manager last year. Ditto for former France midfielder Patrick Vieira, who could be seen as an adjustment after working at the highest level in both MLS and Europe. Vieira left English Premier League club Crystal Palace by mutual consent in March.

Later that month, El Salvador boss Hugo Perez, a dual citizen who represented the USMNT at the 1994 World Cup, didn’t exactly say no when asked by FOX Sports if he was interested in the position:

A source has confirmed that US Soccer officials have also recently contacted New Jersey-born Pellegrino Matarazzo, although it is unclear whether Crocker was involved in this discussion or if this constituted a formal interview. Matarazzo is under contract with German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim for another two years.

The federation has repeatedly insisted that 2022 World Cup boss Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate for rehiring. Last week, American stars Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah told reporters they hoped Berhalter would return.

Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter: ‘I think he SHOULD be considered’ | SOTU

Then there’s Jesse Marsch, the only American to coach Bundesliga, Premier League and UEFA Champions League teams. Marsch, a former USMNT assistant who in the past has expressed an interest in leading his country from home in the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, is still not attached although he has been linked to several club jobs in Europe since his dismissal by Premier League Leeds United in February.

When asked Tuesday if they had interviewed Crocker, neither Berhalter nor Marschs’ rep immediately responded to FOX Sports.

Doug McIntyre is a football writer for FOX Sports. Prior to joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer at ESPN and Yahoo Sports and covered the United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

