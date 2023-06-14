



A man was arrested on suspicion of murder Tuesday morning after three people, including two students, were found dead in the city of Nottingham in central England. The arrest follows a series of attacks by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in what has been called a shocking incident.

Police said they first received reports of two unresponsive people stabbed in the street shortly after 4 a.m. The pair were later identified as 19-year-old students at the University of Nottingham.

According to a statement from Nottinghamshire Police, officers were called to a street near the city center and three others were found with injuries after the driver attempted to hit them with a van. Soon after, the body of a man in his 50s who had been stabbed to death was found at a three-way intersection. Police said Tuesday they believed the van belonged to the man and was stolen from him.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death. Police said three other injured people, including a man with serious injuries, were being treated at hospital. Police described them as ordinary people.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Kate Meynell said in a statement: “This is a tragic incident that took the lives of three innocent people.” She said authorities were keeping an open mind as they gathered evidence to determine a motive for the attack.

“At this time, we believe no one else is involved in the case,” the police chief said.

The University of Nottingham confirmed the sudden and unexpected death of two students in a statement. We were shocked and devastated by the news and said our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends.

From early morning until Tuesday evening, several major roads were closed for the investigation and tram service in Nottingham was partially suspended.

Police said they were working with criminal and counter-terrorism police to find out the facts in the ongoing investigation, which was still in its early stages, but declined to comment on whether this alarming string of violence was related to terrorism.

Sunak expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in a post on Twitter.

A witness told the BBC that he saw a van assault.

Witness Lynn Haggitt told the broadcaster that she had never seen anything like it. She said she saw the driver in the van check her rearview mirror before accelerating into two people. The woman went over the curb and the man went up in the air, she said.

Ben Bradley, who heads the Nottinghamshire County Council and represents nearby towns in council, wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

We thank the police and other authorities for intervening and arresting him.”

Nottingham, a two-hour train ride north of London, is a city of over 300,000 at the heart of an urban area of ​​over 750,000. It was the birthplace of the Raleigh bicycle and the John Player cigarette, as well as the home of fashion designer Paul Smith and author Alan Silito, whose first novel was made into the movie Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.

The bicycle factory depicted in the film closed decades ago and others left. During the 2000s, gang-related crimes in the city repeatedly made national headlines. However, it remains an economic hub with two large universities and major employers including pharmacy chain Boots.

A rally was held in Nottingham on Tuesday evening. And as President Emmanuel Macron posted on his Twitter page, condolences were sent across France. Our thoughts go to the victims, injured and families of the tragic events that occurred in Nottingham. We share the sorrows of our British friends and stand by their side.

Peter Robins contributed reporting.

