Borrowing US tactics, Ukrainian Marines break through Russian lines





A tank of the 35th Marine Brigade.

35th Marine Brigade Photo

Ukrainian forces are advancing along three or four axes in southern Ukraine, in the oblasts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk. On the axis along the Mokri Yaly river, the Ukrainians are only advancing. They are thunderous.

Rolling rapidly along the unpaved road that runs north-south from the town of Velyka Novosilka towards Makarivka, 10 miles away, the Ukrainian Navy’s 35th Marine Brigade borrowed a tactic from the US Army .

In April 2003, at the start of the US invasion of Iraq, a battalion from the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division combined 29 M-1 tanks, 14 M-2 combat vehicles and several M-113 armored personnel carriers in an urban assault task force and rolled directly into Baghdad days before a planned multi-brigade coalition attack on the city.

Colonel Eric Schwartz, who led the so-called Thunder Race, felt that a small, fast-moving armored force would confuse and demoralize the Iraqi defenders of Baghdad and could perhaps anticipate a slow, bloody, block by block to through the city.

Schwartz was right. His battalion thunderclap on April 5 pierced Baghdad and killed potentially hundreds of Iraqi soldiers and paramilitaries at the cost of a single American killed in action. A larger thunder run two days later was more costly for the Americans, but ended with American forces securing major accommodation in downtown Baghdad, greatly hastening the city’s fall.

Twenty years later, the Ukrainian 35th Marine Brigade has been on its own protracted blitz along the Mokri Yaly River for more than a week. In eight or nine days of heavy fighting, the 2,000-strong brigade liberated several villages, including Makarivka on Monday.

Speed ​​and shock are key. The 35th Marine Brigade is fairly lightly equipped for a Ukrainian brigade, with dozens of ex-British Mastiff and ex-Turkish Kirpi armored trucks and about 10 T-80BV gas turbine tanks. It is how the brigade uses these vehicles that is key to the units’ rapid advance.

With a T-80 near the front, a column of Mastiffs rolls down the dirt road parallel to the Mokri Yaly River. The tank blasts, at close range, any Russian positions its crew of three detects on either side of the road.

If the tank needs to stop to fire its 125mm main gun, it only does so briefly. The tank kept up the momentum of the columns, leaving the 10-man Mastiffs with their .50 caliber machine guns to kill or disperse any surprised Russians who survived the tank’s fire. The infantry then disembarks and secures the area.

They didn’t expect such speed from us, going on the Mastiffs, one marine noted after the 35th arrived at Makarivka. This is exactly how the Americans acted during the first Thunder Race in 2003.

The night before, Schwartz gave specific orders to his men to maintain a 15-kilometer-per-hour pace with a 50-meter vehicle interval, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jonathan Peterson noted in a 2017 dissertation. is nine miles an hour for a column of dozens of vehicles, each 150 feet apart.

Drivers were ordered to maintain this strict spacing and speed to prevent the enemy from firing at the tanks’ vulnerable rear exhaust grilles, Peterson added. All machine gunners and vehicle commanders were tasked with destroying enemy targets in their view and then moving targets from lead vehicles to rear vehicles. It would be a column of fire penetrating enemy defenses in a 360 degree battle.

This thunderous return, 20 years later, testifies to the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces to learn from the past and to adapt old tactics to a new war and to the inability of the Russian armed forces to do the same.

But it should be noted that a thunder run only works under certain conditions. The 35th Marine Brigade attacks along one of the least fortified axes. If the Marines encountered any minefields, they apparently had nothing to do with the dense minefields that thwarted an attack Thursday by the Ukrainian armies’ 33rd Mechanized and 47th Assault Brigades just south of Mala Tokmashka, 40 miles west of Makarivka.

Mines aren’t the only danger as the 35th Marine Brigade continues to thunder south. Since a thunder run relies on momentum for its knockdown effect, and depends on that knockdown effect for its ability to disperse enemy forces, even a few vehicle losses can catastrophically halt a run.

It almost happened to the Americans in 2003. During the first thunderclap, an Iraqi rocket immobilized one of the M-1 tanks. The task force lost half an hour trying to get the tank moving again, during which time morale balanced on the razor’s edge. The psychology of losing an armored vehicle is great, one officer commented.

Schwartz finally ordered the column to abandon the tank and continue forward. The decision may have saved the thunder race from stalling. The Ukrainians may also have to make a similar decision, if they haven’t already. It’s worth leaving a few tanks or trucks if that’s the price of forward momentum.

Given the speed with which the 35th Marine Brigade moves, the axis of the Mokri Yaly River could be one of the most lucrative sectors of the southern front for Ukrainian forces. Especially if the army brigades cannot overtake Mala Tokmashka.

It is no secret that kyiv keeps half a dozen brigades or more in reserve, waiting to deploy them wherever the leading brigades open the biggest breaches in the Russian defences. The longer the 35th Marine Brigade prolongs its blistering run, the more likely Ukrainian commanders are to send additional brigades rolling along the same axis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2023/06/13/borrowing-tactics-from-the-us-army-the-ukrainian-marine-corps-is-thundering-through-russian-lines-in-fast-moving-columns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos