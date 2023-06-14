Binance Discusses Asset Freeze With US Regulators





A federal judge on Tuesday urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to find a compromise with Binance that would allow the global cryptocurrency exchange to continue operating in the United States as it fights a civil fraud lawsuit filed by the regulator.

Last week, the SEC accused Binance and its US subsidiary of mishandling customer deposits and lying to regulators. He also sought to freeze the company’s US assets, a move that Binance said would force it to shut down in the US.

At a hearing in Washington on Tuesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asked the two sides to confer on a possible asset freeze deal, arguing they were closer to a deal as the rhetoric of their court filings suggested. Judge Jackson ordered them to continue negotiations and submit an update on the situation by Thursday.

She also expressed skepticism about the SEC’s use of its enforcement powers to regulate the crypto world, calling it inefficient and cumbersome.

The actions against Binance are part of an increasingly aggressive regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry. A day after the lawsuit was filed against Binance, the SEC also sued Coinbase, the largest US exchange, for trading in unlicensed securities.

This punch has rocked the industry, raising the specter of a years-long legal battle over the future of crypto in the United States. Surveillance has increased since November, when the FTX exchange collapsed overnight, prompting criminal charges against its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

The effort to freeze Binances’ US assets stands out as one of the SEC’s most aggressive moves yet to rein in the crypto industry. While previous actions have forced smaller crypto companies to pay fines or drop certain products, a win over Binance could drive the world’s largest exchange out of the country entirely, accelerating a growing exodus of companies.

In court filings on Monday, attorneys for Binances’ U.S. arm, Binance.US, argued that the SEC’s proposed asset freeze would prevent the company from paying vendors, employees and suppliers, which would lead to the rapid cessation of its operations.

Were unwilling to accept the death penalty eight days into the case, a lawyer for Binance.US said during the hearing.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond Law School, said the asset freeze request may have been meant to send a message to the entire crypto industry. This is part of the SEC’s reassertion of authority to regulate in this area, he said.

Binance.US oversees $2.2 billion in crypto holdings, according to the SEC. The freeze would have no effect on the company’s largest global exchange, which is already banned from operating in the United States.

Last week, the SEC revealed that it had been investigating Binance since the summer of 2020. A few months ago, the agency informed Binance that it was considering filing a lawsuit.

After the SEC sued Binance last week, Binance.US said its banking partners would no longer provide crucial payment channels, forcing the exchange to stop offering US dollar transactions.

The SEC said in court documents that none of its decisions should have come as a surprise to Binance and its chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, who is also the target of the lawsuit.

The defendants knew their conduct toward U.S. investors was illegal and risked punishment by the U.S. government, the SEC said in a filing. Instead of ending these illegal activities, Zhao and Binance doubled down.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Jackson was not only skeptical of the SEC’s use of its enforcement powers to regulate the crypto industry, but said Binance lawyers’ surprise stance in the face of aggressive legal arguments from the agencies rang a little hollow. She said many of the questions central to the Binance case, including whether cryptocurrencies should be classified as securities, have been posed to the crypto industry for years.

At the end of the hearing, which lasted about 90 minutes, Judge Jackson suggested that the two sides reach an agreement on the SEC’s request to freeze the assets as soon as possible. Something has to be done, she said.

