



As prepared for delivery

Chairman McHenry and Ranking Member Waters: Thank you for inviting me to appear before this Committee today in my capacity as Chairman of the National Advisory Council on International Monetary and Financial Policy. I look forward to discussing treasury oversight of international financial institutions (IFIs).

The past few years have demonstrated the importance of these institutions as part of our broader economic and foreign policy toolkit. Since 2020, global shocks such as the pandemic and Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine have had significant impacts on American families and businesses. In the face of these shocks, international financial institutions are advancing U.S. national interests by fostering a more resilient global economy. They allow us to mobilize rapid responses to mitigate global risks to the US economic outlook. And they help drive US economic growth by increasing global demand for US products and services. This is why there has always been a strong bipartisan consensus around strengthening the leadership of the Americas in these global institutions.

Over the past year, these institutions have continued to make smart and cost-effective investments to meet urgent needs. They leverage our dollars to leverage additional funds from our partners and the private sector. For example, the IMF approved a landmark $15 billion economic program for Ukraine earlier this year. This program, combined with direct budget support provided by the United States and our partners, will help meet Ukraine’s immediate funding needs. He will also support his government’s good governance and anti-corruption reform efforts. The World Bank and other multilateral development banks have also provided essential support to Ukraine. This includes facilitating responsible and accountable disbursement of funds to help stabilize its economy.

Our leadership within these institutions is one of our primary means of engaging with emerging markets and developing countries. The IFIs provide real resources to meet the challenges facing the world, from weathering economic storms to driving long-term economic development. In 2022 alone, development banks provided more than $150 billion in financing to developing countries.

These institutions reflect American values. IFI assistance comes with strong requirements in terms of governance, accountability and debt sustainability. It serves as an important counterweight to non-transparent and unsustainable lending from other countries like China. For example, multilateral development banks are a major source of financing to fill the infrastructure gap in developing countries. These infrastructure projects adhere to sound technical and other standards that aim to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth in our partner communities.

The United States is not a passive shareholder. We actively shape the priorities of these institutions as a reference shareholder in almost all of them. A major project in recent months has been to evolve the World Bank to better respond to global challenges as part of its poverty reduction and development mission. We have already introduced reforms that will stretch the World Bank’s balance sheet to unlock up to $50 billion in additional lending capacity over the next decade. And we have made preliminary updates of its mission and operations. I look forward to working with the new President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, to give new impetus to our evolution initiative.

Looking ahead, the Biden administration seeks to strengthen American leadership in these institutions. To this end, we seek authorization to renew our participation in the new IMF borrowing arrangements, an essential support to IMF resources. We are also seeking approval to lend to two key IMF trust funds: the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and the Resilience and Sustainability Trust. These actions will help the IMF respond to economic crises, with a particular focus on supporting vulnerable developing countries facing heightened risks. We also want to strengthen our involvement in IDB Invest and the African Development Fund. These investments will strengthen our engagement in these regions at a time of geopolitical competition.

I want to end by talking about the debt limit. I am relieved that with the leadership of the President, Congress has taken action to address the debt limit in time. But while we were able to avoid the default, the United States came dangerously close to the line again. It cannot be normalized like the way we do business in Washington. Waiting until the last minute hurts our global leadership and our credibility on the world stage. We are a nation that keeps its word and pays its bills. We should never give anyone a reason to think otherwise.

THANKS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1529 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos