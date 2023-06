I wouldn’t want to do anything straight. Vogue interview with Miriam Margolyes

I’ll only get coffee and ice cream if I’m good. So Miriam Margoris warned me by email before the interview. This is an ironic condition given to the mischievous gunman in England. Nevertheless, admonished and respected, I arrived at my 82-year-old Victorian lofty home in South London. Her publicist leads me through the spacious open kitchen to the patio of the cottage-style terraced garden. The flower beds are overgrown with weeds and bulbs and shrubs, an acer hugs one of the brick walls, and a stone bird bath has been used as a planter. A few minutes later, Margolyes appears.

It turns out there is no ice cream. But there is a savory orange and walnut cake made by her boarder George (who he deserves to keep). This cake is on a huge island with another Gale’s Bakery box, a book and a jar of homemade French dressing. (I’m afraid to ask about the handwritten October 2022 expiration date.)

After a fair amount of mischief, Margolyes sits on the edge of a chubby white couch. A yellow cardigan is draped over a peacock-patterned turquoise dress. Multi-colored socks with ruffles stick out over maroon sketchers. When I ask her to describe her own style, she laughs. Before settling into tiny schoolgirl dresses and cover-ups (basically caftans). She hates shopping for her clothes and instead has her friends make her clothes, but she says she doesn’t need them anymore.

But here she is on the cover of Vogue. In fact, Margolyes’ actress, writer, chat show legend and vivid embodiment of British eccentricity is everything you’d expect. She’s a cultural fixture now, but for much of her career, she’s definitely been seen as someone else, a proud, unapologetic Jewish lesbian, part prominent actress, part raunchy storyteller. Her currency is laughter in every possible way: anger, obscenity, and the occasional fart. I’m still a child, she says. I can’t resist being naughty.

Therefore, there is a gap in today’s proceedings, which she considers to be her return from Tuscany the day before. She has been staying there since December at her farmhouse with her partner and scholar Heather Sutherland. It was a holiday (reading, sightseeing, church visits) and a writing retreat. Her second book, Oh Miriam! The story of an extraordinary life, this fall. It will be about me and the lessons I’ve learned in life, she says. As a follow-up to her amazingly successful memoir, This Much is True, covering everything from her childhood in Oxford to her career on stage and screen, we wonder what inspired her to write another piece. .

