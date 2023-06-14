The US Olympic Gymnastics Trials in Minneapolis in 2024





The US Olympic Trials are coming to Minnesota

It’s official: USA Gymnastics is coming to Minnesota next summer.

Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) announced Tuesday that the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials will be held in Minneapolis. This will be the first time the city has hosted the event.

The Minneapolis Convention Center will host the United States Gymnastics Championships beginning June 22, 2024. Afterwards, the Olympic Trials will be held at Target Center June 27-30, 2024. The USAG National Convention and Trade Show and the National Gymnastics for All National United States Championships & Gymfest will also be held in Minneapolis.

Following the trials, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic team for the Paris Olympics.

“There is no bigger stage for gymnastics in this country than the Olympic Trials,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “With world-class venues in a compact urban environment and an incredible track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, Minneapolis is an ideal location. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country for nine unforgettable days of gymnastics competition and celebration.

“Minnesota athletes are writing sports history nationally and globally. We are proud to continue this momentum by showcasing our talent and hospitality at the 2024 United States Olympic Gymnastics Trials,” Governor Tim Walz added. “Minnesota is thrilled to welcome athletes, their families and fans to this event, and for them to experience all that makes our state a great place to live, work and play.”

Minnesotans have played a major role in USA Gymnastics’ success in recent years, with St. Paul native Sunisa Lee winning the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medal as well as an Olympic medal. team silver and a bronze medal on the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Grace McCallum, from Isanti, was also part of this team and won the team silver medal, and Shane Wiskus of Spring Park was NCAA champion at the University of Minnesota from 2018 to 2021.

Former Olympic gymnasts from Minnesota include John Roethlisberger, Marie Roethlisberger, and their father Fred Roethlisberger.

Other Minnesota hopefuls for 2024 include rhythmic gymnast Erica Foster of Chanhassen and 2022 U.S. trampoline finalist Elijah Vogel, born in St. Paul.

“I am so excited and proud that Minneapolis has been selected to host the Olympic Trials,” Lee said in a statement. “Watching the Olympians who came before me was such an inspiration when I was growing up, and it means so much to know that young athletes in Minnesota will have the chance to watch and be inspired by the best gymnasts in America. can’t wait for the Olympic trials to take place in my backyard.

The Twin Cities metro area has hosted several other major sporting events over the years, including Super Bowl 52 in 2018, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2019 and the Women’s Final Four in 2022, the Summer X Games and the Ryder Cup. Olympic trials for curling and Paralympic trials for swimming and track and field were also held in Minnesota.

In addition to the 2024 gymnastics events, the area is also set to host the 2024 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, 2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four, 2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four and the 2026 American Special Olympics.

“We are thrilled that USA Gymnastics has chosen Minnesota to host its 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Gymfest, and National Convention and Trade Show,” said Wendy Blackshaw, President and CEO of MNSE. “Having so many amazing gymnastics events in the same city at the same time makes it a rare opportunity to celebrate and grow the sport in our diverse communities statewide.”

MNSE expects nearly 6,000 attendees at next year’s event and tens of thousands of fans to come to the region for the tryouts.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis will take on the moniker “Gymnastics City USA 2024.”

All-session tickets for tryouts are now on sale online.

