The UK economy has returned to growth, fueled by consumer spending.





The UK economy returned to growth in April, helped by a rebound in consumer spending and fewer strikes, but prospects for interest rate hikes darkened the outlook.

Data released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday showed that gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% between March and April, reversing some of last month’s decline.

This figure was in line with analysts’ expectations and was driven by the services sector, which expanded 0.3%.

Ruth Gregory, an economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics, said the expansion would boost hopes that the economy will emerge from the recession this year. But she added that it was too soon to hear completely clear with the full resistance of high interest rates that have yet to be felt.

The interest rate has now risen to 4.5% from an all-time low of 0.1% in November 2021. A strong labor market and the resilience of the economy support market expectations that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates in the coming months to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, warned that interest rates could only go higher as strong data across much of the economy and inflation remained stubbornly high.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: High growth requires low inflation, so we must remain relentless in our plan to halve interest rates this year to protect household budgets.

The outlook for the UK economy has improved over the past few months, largely reflecting wholesale petrol prices that have fallen from their summer peaks. Earlier this month, the OECD upgraded its outlook for the UK economy and expected no further economic contraction this year, following similar upward revisions from the IMF and Bank of England.

ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan said GDP rebounded in April after weakness in March. Bars and pubs had a relatively strong April, auto sales rebounded and education partially recovered from the impact of last month’s strike, he added.

ONS reported that production of consumer-facing services such as shops and restaurants rose 1% in April, following a 0.8% decline in the previous month. However, the sector was still 8.7% below pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, reflecting the impact of high inflation on household finances.

Growth in these sectors has been partially offset by declines in health impacted by low-level doctors’ strikes, along with declines in computer manufacturing and the often erratic pharmaceutical industry.

Homebuilders and real estate agents also had a sluggish month, with construction posting a 0.6 per contraction.

In the three months to April, a less volatile measure of trend, the economy was little changed compared to the previous three months, increasing only 0.1%. Production is still below the recent peak reached in May, up just 0.3% from pre-pandemic levels.

Samuel Toms, an economist at the consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, said GDP was still fluctuating around a largely flat trend.

