US sends depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine (WSJ)





The United States is set to approve depleted uranium tank shells for Ukraine, the WSJ reported. The shells are capable of blowing up the armor of Russian tanks. There were doubts about providing the shells for environmental and health reasons. Loading Something is loading.

The United States is sending depleted uranium shells capable of penetrating Russian tank armor to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For several months, the Biden administration has been debating whether to supply the shells to Ukraine amid concerns about their environmental and health impacts, the outlet reported.

But an administration official said there were now no major obstacles to the supply of the ammunition.

Insider has reached out to the White House for comment.

Depleted uranium, a by-product of the nuclear enrichment process, is used because it is extremely dense. When used in tank shells, the material is effective because its volume can penetrate through enemy armor.

As Jake Epstein of Insider reported, uranium shells also heat up and can catch fire, potentially causing fuel or ammunition explosions.

The weapons could give Ukraine an edge in tank battles as it launches its campaign to push Russian forces back from the territory they occupy in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The material is considered by the US EPA to be a health hazard when inhaled as dust or shrapnel, but it does not emit enough radiation to penetrate the skin externally.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the metal’s “chemical toxicity” is the biggest danger, and “it can cause skin irritation, kidney failure and increase the risk of cancer”.

The UK was Ukraine’s first ally to supply the country with the ammunition, which is used in the Challenger tanks it has supplied to Ukraine.

The UK’s decision to supply the weapons to Ukraine was denounced by then Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the weapons had a nuclear component and Russia would be forced to respond.

U.S. officials, the WSJ reported, believe it is vital for Ukraine to make decisive gains in its counteroffensive as bipartisan support for the country remains high.

Putin has lost at least two-thirds of his tanks since the invasion began, Oryx, a Netherlands-based open-source intelligence website, said in May.

Russia “reactivated” tanks from the 4-5 thousand it had in reserve for deployment to the front line. Many of these tanks date from the Soviet era.

