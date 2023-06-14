



With temperatures continuing to soar to 30 degrees Celsius this week and even warmer forecasts ahead, parts of the UK are currently experiencing a heat wave.

The heat wave, which began on the weekend, met the heat wave standards while maintaining temperatures close to 30 degrees in many areas for three consecutive days.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s definition of a heat wave requires three consecutive days in which the maximum daily temperature meets or exceeds a specified heat temperature threshold.

However, this threshold varies by region. In Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Northern England and South West England the threshold is set at 25C and in parts of South East England the threshold is 28C.

The Bureau of Meteorology has extended its heatwave warning into next week as forecasters predict hotter conditions will continue and thunderstorms are expected to accompany the heat as moist air arrives.

On Wednesday, forecasters predicted dry, very warm and generally sunny days for most of the region after initial cloudiness. However, isolated thunderstorms can occur across northern Scotland.

Sunshine and warmth are expected to continue through Thursday, with increased humidity over the weekend as thunderstorms are likely.

The week has been hot and humid with temperatures reaching 30.7 degrees Celsius in Porthmadog, Wales, on Tuesday. The highest temperature recorded in the UK this year occurred at Surrey’s Chertsey Water Works on Saturday, hitting 32.2C.

Aside from the hot weather, heavy rains that have hit the UK in recent days have caused flooding in the Golders Green area in north-west London. Several vehicles had difficulty moving through the waterlogged streets.

Investment in water infrastructure has not kept up with demand and burst pipes have lost billions of liters of water, colleagues said.

(PA Archive)

Going forward, the Met Office’s long-term forecast predicts continued hot weather with thunderstorms.

This summer in the UK is expected to be hotter than normal, but temperatures are not yet expected to break last year’s record levels.

According to climate scientists from the Met Office and blocs Earth Observation Agency Copernicus, early signs suggested higher-than-average heat is likely for the rest of the month and early July across the UK and southern Europe.

The UK was grilled in the steaming heat, with London’s temperature recording an unprecedented 40.2 degrees in July and setting fires across the city.

Scientific evidence suggests that the human-caused climate crisis is making heatwaves more frequent and intense.

With global temperatures rising by about 1.2C since the start of the industrial age, further increases are expected unless governments around the world implement significant emission reductions.

