US government buys data on Americans with little oversight, report says





US intelligence agencies buy and store personal information about Americans with little oversight and little direction, according to a government report.

The report, which the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released on Monday, offers new insight into how US intelligence agencies have capitalized on the widespread availability of purchasing data on Americans. The partially declassified report is dated January 2022. Its author has been redacted, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to a request for comment on the authors.

Unchecked overreliance on commercially available information poses a threat to Americans, according to the report.

Commercially purchased data can reveal sensitive and intimate information about the personal attributes, private behavior, social connections and speech of American and non-American people, according to the report. It can be misused to invade privacy, ruin reputations, cause emotional distress, and threaten individual safety. Even subject to appropriate controls, the IAC can increase the power of governments’ ability to scrutinize privacy to levels that may exceed our constitutional traditions or other societal expectations.

Government agencies must navigate an array of laws that often prevent them from tracking Americans without a court order or warrant. But there are few legal restrictions on private companies buying, repackaging and selling personal data, what the report calls commercially available information, or CAI.

This has allowed an entire industry of data brokers to thrive selling very specific information about people. US intelligence community (IC) agencies can simply purchase this information from the companies that collect it.

The IC currently acquires a significant amount of CAI for mission-related purposes, including in some cases social media data, according to the report.

The report’s authors cite a wide range of examples of government agencies considering and potentially using contracts with private companies to purchase personal data: the Defense Intelligence Agency outsourcing LexisNexis; the navy contracted with a company called Sayari Analytics for a database of people who might be linked to sanctioned people; and FBI-contracted cybersecurity firm ZeroFox for social media alerts.

The Department of Homeland Security used Web of Science, a clearing house for academic studies, to identify foreign researchers working in the United States who were connected to their home country’s military, according to the report. The CIA was developing its own policies on the use of this type of data as of the date of the report. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for an update.

The privacy dangers go beyond the US government, according to the report. Foreign intelligence agencies have similar access to these companies and can purchase their data.

Concerns about foreign government access to data about Americans have grown in recent years, mostly related to the rise of China-based apps like TikTok. Many privacy experts have pointed out that while concerns about TikTok are up for discussion, they miss the broader data privacy issues that the United States has yet to address.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who originally asked Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to release the report, said it showed the United States needed more digital privacy protections. for citizens.

This review shows that existing government policies have failed to provide essential safeguards for Americans’ privacy, or oversight of how agencies purchase and use personal data, Wyden said in a press release.

Congress must pass legislation to put safeguards around government purchases, to rein in the private companies that collect and sell this data, and to keep Americans’ personal information out of the reach of our adversaries, Wyden said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/us-government-buys-data-americans-little-oversight-report-finds-rcna89035 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos