British police arrest murder suspect after three bodies found on Nottingham street





NOTTINGHAM, June 13 (Reuters) – British police said they arrested a man on charges of murder on Tuesday after three people were found dead on a street in the central English city of Nottingham and three were injured after he tried to stab people. van.

Detectives are open to the motive behind the incident, which began shortly after 4am (0300 GMT), and said this was normal, but added that counter-terrorism investigators were working on an investigation.

Two of those killed were students at a city university. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and detectives said they are not looking for anyone else.

The major operation, which saw many roads across Nottingham closed, began after police responded to reports that two people had been stabbed and left unresponsive on a road in the city center. Both were 19 years old.

Officers were alerted to an incident not far away where someone driving a van tried to hit three people. One person was hospitalized in critical condition and the other two suffered minor injuries.

A man in his 50s was found stabbed to death shortly after on a road about two miles from the first incident. Police said they believe the suspect stole the man’s van, which was used to injure three people.

Police Superintendent Kate Meynell said: “We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working with counter-terrorism police to establish the facts, as is usually the case in these types of situations.” .

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, we need to determine the motive behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as we can tell more.”

Police said they searched several addresses in the city but made no further arrests.

[1/5] Forensic police work near a van at the border of Bentinck Road after a major incident in Nottingham city center, Nottingham, England, on June 13, 2023. Reuters/Phil Noble

The University of Nottingham said two of the dead were students.

“We are shocked and devastated by this news,” the university said on Twitter. “We think with those affected, their families and friends.”

Witness Lynn Haggitt told BBC TV that she saw a van hit a man and woman lying in the road.

“He went straight into these two. The woman went to the curb and the man went up in the air,” she said. “There was that roar. I wish I hadn’t seen it. It really shook me.”

Inside the police post, officers guarded a white van with the passenger side door wide open and a backpack lying next to it. The bonnet and windshield were damaged.

On Ilkeston Road, where two people were found dead, medical equipment was strewn across the street.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the incident “shocking”, saying on Twitter that “the police must have time to do their job”.

Several major roads around the city remained closed and the Nottingham tram network was suspended.

Nottingham MP Alex Norris tweeted: “This is terrible news that our city needs to wake up to today.” “The thoughts and prayers of our community are with everyone affected.”

Written by Michael Holden; reports by Sarah Young, Sachin Ravikumar, and William James; Edited by Kate Holton, Kevin Liffey, Alexandra Hudson, Nick Macfie, Deepa Babington

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sachin Ravikumar

Thomson Reuters

Sachin Ravikumar is a Reuters correspondent in London covering general news across the UK. For over nine years at Reuters, he helped run various breaking news teams, covered business and general news from India, and served as desk editor.

