US Open: PGA Tour, LIV Golf deal leaves Jon Rahm feeling betrayed





Add Jon Rahm to the list of frustrated golfers. Rahm, while addressing the media on Tuesday ahead of the 123rd US Open, did not hold back his thoughts on the shocking news from PGA LIV.

Rahm, who won the 2023 Masters Tournament, was at home looking after his two children, making coffee and munching on breakfast when the PGA Tour shockingly announced he had teamed up with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

His immediate reaction was betrayal, as PGA Tour management kept those negotiations secret before the bombshell dropped.

I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit betrayed by the management, admitted Rahm.

I understand why they had to keep it so secret. It’s just not easy as an involved player, like many others, to wake up one day and see this bombshell. That’s why we were all in a bit of a state of uncertainty because we don’t know what’s going on, how much is finalized and what they can talk about either.

His phone caught fire on the morning of June 6, but he could not answer all the questions he received.

LOS ANGELES Jon Rahm of Spain speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 13, 2023. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

At one point, he told his wife Kelley that he would throw his phone in a drawer and not touch it because of his frustration and lack of knowledge about the situation.

It’s a state of uncertainty that we don’t like, but at the end of the day, I’m not a business expert, Rahm said. Some of these guys on the board and involved in this. So I’d like to think they’re going to make a better decision than me, but I don’t know. We will see. There are still too many questions to be answered.

There are endless questions about this outstanding deal, which has players like Rahm asking as many questions as veteran golf journalists.

Despite his frustrations, however, Rahm feels blessed for the opportunities golf has presented him.

I am in a very high state of privilege in this world, Rahm said. I can do what I love in life. I have fun every day, even if I get angry from time to time on the golf course.

It’s an easy way to forget what’s going on when I look at it that way. I can see where I come from in Spain, especially every time I see my parents, I remember where I come from and where I am [today]. To be honest, all of these possible issues seem like very small issues compared to other things in the world.

The last time the US Open was held in Southern California, Rahm won it. He birdied the 17th and 18th holes at Torrey Pines in 2021 to win the US Open by one stroke, becoming the first Spaniard to win it.

Even though tons of outside noise cloud this year’s US Open, Rahm is confident he can win the tournament for the second time in three years.

