Blinken’s visit aims to ease strained US-China relations | Antoine Blinken





In a long-awaited visit, the US secretary of state is due to arrive in China this week, where he is expected to meet senior officials to try to stabilize strained relations between the two superpowers.

The preparation for Antony Blinkens’ visit to China was marred by a series of tense exchanges. Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, told Blinken in a phone call on Wednesday that the United States should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs. Qin also said the United States should respect China’s concerns on the Taiwan issue.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the US State Departments’ top diplomat for East Asia, later told reporters that he did not expect any sort of breakthrough or transformation in US-China relations. , according to Reuters.

Kritenbrink added: We came to Beijing with a realistic and confident approach and a sincere desire to run our competition as responsibly as possible.

Last week, the United States admitted that China had been spying on the United States from Cuba since at least 2019. The White House initially denied reports that China had entered into a multi-billion dollar deal with Cuba to spy on the United States. United States.

News from the listening unit had threatened to derail Blinkens’ visit which had already been postponed from February, when an alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down in US airspace, sparking hopes of a rapprochement based on President Xi Jinping’s face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden in November.

Blinken, who will be in China June 18-19, will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the country since Biden took office.

This visit comes at a low point in US-China relations. Beijing has repeatedly accused the United States of engaging in double standards and a new Cold War mentality on trade sanctions and export controls.

In recent days, Chinese state media have published several articles throwing cold water on the prospects for dialogue. On Tuesday, a commentator for state broadcaster CCTV wrote: Since the start of the year, America has been a bit vicious with China.

Every time they say they want to meet, the US is eager to play tricks on China, creating the illusion that the US is eager to communicate. At the same time, he repeatedly tested and provoked China’s results, wrote Yuyuan Tantian, the CCTV affiliate blogger.

Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of China and Asia-Pacific studies at Cornell University, said she did not expect any major breakthroughs from the visit. Given the current levels of mistrust and tension in the relationship, a good outcome would be a better understanding of the concerns and red lines on either side as well as modest progress in overlapping areas of interest, such as the economy. , climate change and people recovery. -Interactions with post-Covid people.

Jonathan Ward, author of The Decisive Decade, a book on US competition with China, said the state of US-China relations portends a dangerous future.

I don’t think any particular meeting can change the structural problem in US-China relations, Ward said. The bigger picture is that the Chinese Communist Party has a clear strategy to become a leading economic powerhouse, and the United States only realized this very recently.

Apart from formal diplomacy, Beijing has opened the door to Western businessmen. In May, Elon Musk visited China, meeting with Foreign Minister Qin and other senior officials. And Bill Gates, who tweeted on Wednesday that he had arrived in Beijing, would meet Xi on Friday.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Blinken will also meet with the Chinese president.

