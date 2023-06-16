The heat wave is almost over as thunder storms and heavy rains hit the UK.





Britons are bracing for thunderstorms and heavy rains as temperatures drop this weekend.

Weather experts predict the storm will hit Sunday after slowly moving in from the Atlantic Ocean and hit the western United States hardest.

Temperatures hit the 30C again this week as the Met Office predicts mid to high 20C for the next few days before the stable order ends.

Forecasters don’t expect temperatures to exceed the highest ever recorded this year, but there will still be warm sunshine.

Weather experts predict the storm will hit Sunday after slowly moving from the Atlantic Ocean.

netweather

Thunderstorm conditions are set to move further west, where there could be up to 25mm of rainfall within an hour after hitting southern Ireland by Thursday.

Following Monday’s flash flooding and amber weather warnings, “heavy rain with very heavy thunder” is possible on Sunday.

BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich said: “At the weekend this low pressure area gets closer and there is indeed potential for heavy rain with thunder to drive north across the UK, especially on Sunday.”

“That increases the chance of rain, and for some of that, the temperature cools down a bit as the weekend goes on.”

“Much more showers expected over the weekend and beyond, with some heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially to the west and southwest,” added National Weather Service forecaster Aidan McGivern.

Temperatures are expected to be hotter than average for this time of year, but most areas across the UK will fall below the threshold of a heat wave.

According to the Met Office, a heat wave is defined as three consecutive days in which the maximum daily temperature meets or exceeds the heat temperature threshold, which varies by county.

Temperatures are expected to be hotter than average for this time of year, but most areas across the UK will fall below the heat threshold.

WX Chart

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said “dry, sunny and sunny conditions will continue for the next few days, with highs in the 30s in some parts of the UK”.

“Temperatures stay above average throughout the year in the mid-to-late 20s (and in some counties fall below heatwave thresholds).

“Thunder is possible in western Northern Ireland, western Scotland, north-west England and northern Wales on Thursday.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-heatwave-over-thunderstorm-rain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos