Russian-Ukrainian war recent: War general Putin killed in Ukraine for first time this year, UK says





Ukraine: Residential buildings in Zelensky’s hometown burst into flames after deadly airstrike

Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said it was almost certain that Russian Major General Sergei Goryachev was killed in an airstrike on a command post in southern Ukraine on June 12, 2023.

Supreme Russian General Goryachev was Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army (35th CAA).

It is a realistic possibility that Goryachev was acting Army commander at the time of his death, the Pentagon said today, as Lieutenant General Alexandr Sanchik, the 35-member CAA-appointed commander, was reported to be filling a vacancy in the senior command.

Goryachev is the first Russian general to be confirmed dead in Ukraine since early 2023, MoD said.

This comes as a senior military official in Kyiv said Ukrainian soldiers were ready to fight Vladimir Putin with their bare hands.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Hannah Malyar, said Russia was deploying reserves in the eastern heavy warfare sector during the war in other parts of Ukraine.

Key PointsShow latest update 1686894905 British Ministry of Defense confirms first Russian general killed in war in Ukraine this year

Troops were stationed during a massacre of civilians in Bucha in March 2022, and most of the troops were wiped out near Izium in June 2022, the Ministry of Defense added.

Arfan Rai Jun 16, 2023 06:55

1686906155Explosions heard in Kyiv as African delegation visits Ukraine

Reuters eyewitnesses and the mayor of Kiev reported hearing explosions in central Kyiv on Friday when an African delegation visited Ukraine on a peace mission.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, Comoros’ Azali Assumani President, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli visited the cemetery in Bucha.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the central Podil district and warned that more missiles were heading towards the capital. Another Reuters correspondent in Kiev saw smoke trails from two missiles hovering in the air.

It is not clear whether the missile was launched from Russia or from Ukrainian air defenses.

(Reuters)

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 16, 2023 10:02

1686904810Kremlin says Putin is open to any contacts on ‘Ukraine question’.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was still open to any contacts to discuss a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian news agency reported.

The comments came just before a visit by African leaders to present a new peace initiative to Putin, nearly 16 months after he launched a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted an Interfax spokesman as saying Putin had made any contact and was open to discussing possible scenarios for resolving the Ukraine issue.

Russia has long said there was room for negotiations, but said Ukraine must recognize the new reality on the ground, where it controls about 18% of Ukraine’s territory.

Moscow claimed last fall to annex four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine, as well as Crimea, which it occupied in 2014.

Ukraine has said its own peace plan envisioning the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian soil should be the basis for a resolution of the war.

The African delegation was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and meet Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

(satellite)

Maryam Zakir-Hussain Jun 16, 2023 09:40

1686903746Air alert issued in Kyiv as African leaders visit Ukraine for peace mission

An airstrike alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Kyiv region as African leaders visited a peace mission on Friday.

Kyiv authorities issued an alert after the Ukrainian air force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been fired from the Black Sea and were heading north toward Kiev.

The African delegation was expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev late on Friday.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 16, 2023 09:22

1686901810The Kremlin says Putin is open to any contacts on solving the Ukrainian conflict.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was still open to all contacts to discuss a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s official RIA news agency reported.

(AP)

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 16, 2023 08:50

1686900610U.S. Lawmakers hope Ukraine can fight Russia with Russian assets.

Republican and Democratic members of Congress on Thursday introduced legislation that would make it easier for Ukraine to finance its war against Russian invaders using seized and frozen Russian assets.

The US Congress has authorized more than $100 billion in military, humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Bipartisan leaders insist that US support for the Kyiv government remains strong, but some members of Congress have questioned how long that level of support can last amid calls to clamp down on government spending.

The bill’s sponsors said their intention was to ensure that Moscow, not US taxpayers, would pay for the damage caused by the aggression.

More than $300 billion of Russian state assets have been frozen globally more than a year after Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine began, said Senator Jim Risch, Republican top member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and sponsor of the bill.

He said it was right to seize Russian government funds in the US and repurpose them to help rebuild Ukraine, given Russia’s brutality and continued war crimes against the Ukrainian people.

Among other things, the Rebuild Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act (REPO), introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives, would give the US president the power to seize Russian assets frozen in the US and transfer them to help Ukraine.

It would also prevent funding Russian entities subject to sanctions until Russia agrees to withdraw from Ukraine and provide compensation for war damages.

Other Republican sponsors of the bill include House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Representatives Joe Wilson, Thomas Kean and Brian Fitzpatrick.

Democratic sponsors include Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Marcy Kaptur, Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, and Representatives Steve Cohen and Representatives Mike Quigley.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain Jun 16, 2023 08:30

1686899410President of South Africa, peace envoy arrives in Ukraine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted on Friday that he had arrived in Ukraine as part of an African peace mission.

Ramaphosa will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and then Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

(AP)

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 16, 2023 08:10

1686898210Russian army with a bonus for destroying Western tanks

Russian troops who destroyed German Leopard tanks and American armored vehicles used by Ukraine will receive a bonus, the Pentagon said Friday.

The Pentagon said it was part of a broader compensation plan in which more than 10,000 Russian soldiers have received personal bonuses since the war began nearly 16 months ago.

Based on a report by a Russian Field Marshal, it is currently being awarded to soldiers of the Russian Federation who destroyed Leopard tanks and armored fighting vehicles manufactured by the United States and other NATO countries during military operations. the ministry said

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday awarded Heroes of Russia gold medals to soldiers Moscow said for destroying a Leopard tank and an American-made Bradley fighting vehicle being used by Ukraine in launching Russia’s long-anticipated counterattack.

A total of 10,257 soldiers had been compensated for destroying 16,001 items of Ukrainian and Western military equipment by May 31, the Pentagon said.

Enemy armored vehicles were worth 50,000 rubles ($596) and tanks were said to be worth 100,000 rubles.

Military pilots and air defense operators received 300,000 rubles for every Ukrainian plane or helicopter destroyed. Hits to Tochka-U and the US-supplied HIMARS rocket launch system were rewarded with the same amount.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 16, 2023 07:50

1686897368Live: NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels for the first time since the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive

Watch NATO defense ministers meet live in Brussels for the first time since the start of the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 16, 2023 07:36

1686891600UN atomic monitoring officer visits Ukrainian nuclear power plant threatened with war with Russia

The head of the United Nations nuclear inspectorate visited Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday. The recent burst of the dam and the launch of a counteroffensive by the Kiev army have heightened the safety risk.

The visit was announced in a Telegram post by Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday to discuss concerns about the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Joe Middleton Jun 16, 2023 06:00

