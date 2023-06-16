Britain and Portugal celebrate world’s longest diplomatic alliance





The Foreign Minister will join His Majesty the King in honoring the 650-year diplomatic alliance. Tomorrow he will meet with the Portuguese foreign minister to sign a new agreement on international development. Britain and Portugal share the world’s oldest diplomatic alliance that is still in effect today.

This week Britain and Portugal celebrate the 650th anniversary of their alliance, an unprecedented milestone in diplomatic history. June 16 marks the 650th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of London in 1373, an alliance between Edward III of England, King Ferdinand and Queen Eleanor of Portugal.

A service will be held at Queens Chapel in central London to celebrate the historic relationship between Foreign Minister James Cleverly, the Portuguese President and the Portuguese Foreign Minister, together with His Majesty the King. The original copy of the treaty signed nearly 20 years after the Black Death struck Europe and the nations forged peace, friendship and alliance will be on display at the National Archives.

Ahead of the event, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The rich history between Britain and Portugal says something special about the way we see the world and how our people live. No other relationship on earth has stood the test of time as well as ours.

We are now building a solid foundation to provide national security and prosperity, progress towards net zero and support Ukraine.

The foreign minister will also host a strategic dialogue with the Portuguese foreign minister on Friday (June 16) to discuss cooperation on climate change, defense and trade. The two ministers will also sign a memorandum of understanding strengthening international development cooperation between the UK and Portugal.

The UK and Portugal have been commercial partners for nearly seven centuries and now have modern trade relationships that offer clean growth, renewable energy and resilient supply chains. Trade between the two countries will more than double between 2021 and 2022, now reaching $11.6 billion, communicating the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the UK economy.

As NATO allies, Euro-Atlantic security and prosperity are at the heart of our bilateral relationship, and both countries are providing substantial aid and assistance to Ukraine, and a new bilateral defense agreement scheduled for signing later this year will take our defense cooperation to the next level. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-portugal-celebrate-the-worlds-longest-diplomatic-alliance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos