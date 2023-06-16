US Open 2023: forward for the second round





LOS ANGELES — The United States Golf Association is proud to have the toughest test in men’s professional golf.

Thursday’s opening round of the 123rd US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club felt more like a practice exam.

There hasn’t been a 62 recorded in a round at the US Open in 122 years. On Thursday, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both did it in 30 minutes. Fowler became the first player in US Open history with 10 birdies in a single round (Justin Thomas had nine birdies and an eagle at the 2017 US Open in Erin Hills, Wisconsin).

The first-round scoring average was 71.38, the lowest in a US Open first-round in the past 90 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The LACC North Course is a par-70 course. The previous first-round average was 72.29 at Baltusrol in Springfield Township, New Jersey, in 1993.

In addition to the pair of records, there were two 64s, two 65s, seven 67s and 11 68s. There was not a single score in the 80s. This is the first time in the first or second round of the US Open that no player has shot worse than 79, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

“When they see those two 64s, they’re probably not going to like it too much,” said Harris English, who posted a 3-under 67.

With a thick sea layer blocking out the sun, the greens and wide fairways of the North Course held in the humidity and were very receptive. Unless the Santa Ana winds kick in a few months earlier, there doesn’t seem to be much wind.

“The sun didn’t come out and it was foggy this morning so I’d say the greens had a little more moisture than expected,” said Schauffele, who birdied eight in a bogey-free round. “And then the fairways are a little softer too, because of that kind of overcast sky, and without the sun it doesn’t dry out much. I think the fairways are easier to hit and the greens are a little softer .”

If the weather doesn’t change for the next three days, it will be up to USGA officials to give the world’s best players a traditional stern test. And after what Fowler and Schauffele did on Thursday, most golfers expect Friday’s setup to be much tougher.

“There’s a lot more teeth on this course,” said six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, who is 1 under after 18 holes.

The USGA will not place pins in deep bunkers or barrancas, the steep ravines that litter the course, in the final three rounds. But it probably won’t be much fun the rest of the way after what happened on the first lap.

“I’m sure after what Rickie did, they’ll make it a little harder for us tomorrow afternoon,” said Los Angeles native Max Homa, who scored a 2-under 68.

This won’t be the first time the USGA has made adjustments. In the first round of the 1980 US Open in Baltusrol, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf each tied the record with 7 under 63s. After 72 holes, Nicklaus was 8 under and beat Japan’s Isao Aoki by 2 strokes.

“I imagine it’s going to get more difficult,” Homa said. “I like that trend. It seems at the US Opens lately they’re tricking us into believing we’ve got it, and then as the weekend goes on it gets pretty tough.”

Hopefully it will be more difficult than what we saw on Thursday.

“You just wait for this place to firm up,” Schauffele said. “It’s going to be nasty.”

Swinging back Phil Mickelson, who turns 53 on Friday, would end his Grand Slam career by winning the US Open. Getty Images

No left-handed player has ever won the US Open. Mickelson and Brian Harman are the closest. Mickelson has been a runner-up six times, while Harman tied for second at Erin Hills in Wisconsin in 2017.

Both are within reach at the LACC, especially Harman, who posted a 5-under 65 in the first round. After a good fall, in which he was runner-up at the World Wide Technology Championship and tied for second at the RSM Classic, Harman hadn’t done much since the calendar turned to 2023. He has missed the cut at the Masters and the PGA Championship. .

“Finally I found some ball striking,” said Harman, who hit 15 of 18 greens. “It’s been tough the last few months. I’ve had a really nice fall and I was really hoping to make a stepping stone in this year, and it’s just been a bit hit and miss. So I’m just trying to refocus and go as crazy as I can and try to hit some good shots. Finally I made it today.

Mickelson was 3 under after 13 holes but then posted bogeys at numbers 6 and 7. He can finish a career Grand Slam by winning the US Open. He will be 53 on Friday. It was his 26th under-par round at the US Open, which is close to tying Tom Watson for second all-time. Nicklaus is 38 under par.

“I played well,” Mickelson said. “I made a few bad swings that cost me a few shots, but I made a lot of good swings today. It’s a good start and I have a chance tomorrow morning to come out and shoot a good shot. solid lap and put me in position for the weekend.”

Do you remember me? Sam Bennett comes out of the gate strong as a professional. Getty Images

Sam Bennett, who was the small amateur of the Masters in April, is back in the classification of a major tournament. Just his third start as a pro, Bennett posted a 3-under 67 and is tied for seventh. His score could have been even better, but he had bogeys on his last two holes.

“I knew the front nine were accessible, and I saw that there were lows [scores] there, so I knew there were some birdies to be had if you made it in game,” Bennett said. last is quite disappointing.

The former Texas A&M star made his professional debut at the Memorial in Columbus, Ohio, finishing 63rd and tied for 20th at last week’s RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

“I’m comfortable. There are no nerves,” Bennett said. “I feel like I belong. I played weekends at RBC, at Memorial, so that was good. Yeah, just the experience I had playing weekends at the ‘Open, the weekend at the Masters, I feel like I belong and I’m comfortable on that stage.

Some work to doJustin Thomas started with a round of 3 on Thursday. Getty Images

The north course wasn’t easy for everyone in Thursday’s 156-man field. The 36-hole cut is the 60 lowest scores and ties. There are plenty of big-name players who will need to play better in the second round to stay for the weekend, including Thomas (3 over), Tommy Fleetwood (3 over), Adam Scott (3 over), Jason Day (3 over), above), Tom Kim (3 above), Tyrrell Hatton (4 above) and Justin Rose (6 above).

