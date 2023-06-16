Concacaf Nations League: USA vs Mexico – Roster, Schedule & TV Channels





SCHEDULE NOTESUSMNT vs Mexico2022-23 Concacaf Nations League Semi-Final 2Jun 15, 2023Allegiant Stadium; Paradise, Nevada Kick-off: 10 p.m. ET on Paramount+, UnivisionSocial Media: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight’s USMNT starting XI against Mexico: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Sergio Dest, 4-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Gio Reyna, 8-Weston McKennie, 10 -Christian Pulisic (capt.), 12-Miles Robinson, 20-Folarin Balogun, 21-Tim Weah

Subs: 13-Drake Callender, 18-Sean Johnson, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Alan Soora, 17-Alex Zendejas, 19 -Joe Scally, 22-Taylor Booth, 23-Auston Trusty

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MEXICO

USMNT starting XI pick numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (59), Weston McKennie (44), Antonee Robinson (35), Tim Weah (30), Matt Turner (27), Sergio Dest (26), Yunus Musah (26), Miles Robinson (22), Gio Reyna (19), Chris Richards (9), Sergio Dest (5), Gio Reyna (5), Antonee Robinson (5), Yunus Musah ( 4), Matt Turner (4), Tim Weah (3), Miles Robinson (2), Folarin Balogun (1), Chris Richards (1) USMNT Starting XI Caps vs. Mexico City (including this game); Christian Pulisic (8), Weston McKennie (6), Miles Robinson (5), Tim Weah (5), Sergio Dest (4), Antonee Robinson (4), Yunus Musah (3), Gio Reyna (3), Chris Richards (2), Matt Turner (2), Folarin Balogun (1) Tonights USMNT Starting XI has an average age of 23 years, 327 days and an average of 26 total selections and 17 appearances in official competition. Almost a month to the day after his association change request was granted by FIFA, striker Folarin Balogun will make his senior international debut for the USMNT in tonight’s semi-final.- Balogun is the second modern-era USMNT player to make his official competitive debut against Mexico, joining defender Henry Kessler who was a late-game sub in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, also at Allegiant Stadium. He is also the first USMNT player to make his international debut in official competition against Mexico since Juli Veee made her debut in a World Cup qualifier against El Tr on October 15, 1976. Chris Richards makes his first USMNT appearance since Jan. 30, 2022, in Canada. Balogun and Richards will make their first appearances in a knockout match for the USMNT. Weston McKennie extends his streak of appearances in USA’s 11 Concacaf Nations League appearances since the competition began in 2019. McKennie is also USA’s all-time leading scorer in the competition with six goals , to go with three assists. Five of tonight’s starters have featured in the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Final against Mexico. Sergio Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna started the game, with Tim Weah coming off the bench in the 69th minute. Christian Pulisic captains the United States for the 15th time tonight. The 24-year-old is the 13th player to wear the armband at least 15 times for the USMNT. With his next goal, Christian Pulisic (23 goals in 58 caps) will tie Joe-Max Moore (24 goals in 100 caps) for sixth place on the USMNT’s all-time goalscoring list. With 19 of his 23 international goals in official competition, if Christian Pulisic scored in one of the CNL Finals matches, he would become the fifth USMNT player to record 20 goals in competitive matches. He is currently behind Clint Dempsey (41), Landon Donovan (38), Jozy Altidore (24) and Brian McBride (23). Matt Turner and Miles Robinson were both part of the USA team that beat Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Robinsons’ 117th-minute winner is the last goal in USMNT history, while Turner made five saves to keep the clean sheet. Robinson is one of four starters to score against Mexico. Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic provided the goals in the 2021 CNL Final win, before McKennie and Pulisic found the back of the net for the second time against El Tr in the 2-0 qualifying win for the World Cup on November 12, 2021. in Cincinnati. The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of the first semi-final between Canada Panama in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday 2023. The loser will play the losing team of the other semi-final tonight in the third place match just before Sunday’s final. In the event of a tie at the end of regulation time, two halves of 15 minutes of overtime will be played. If the match is still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout. Five substitutions are allowed in three different times. Half time does not count as a substitute moment. If the game goes into extra time, each team will be entitled to one additional substitution. The video assistant referee (VAR) will be used for all four matches of the Concacaf Nations League final. The United States trail Mexico in the all-time series with a 22-36-17 record against El Tr, but have held a 17-9-8 advantage since 2000. This will be only the second semi-final between the United States and Mexico in Concacaf. competitions, following a 2–0 USMNT victory in the 1991 Gold Cup semi-finals. The previous nine matches between the USMNT and Mexico in Concacaf tournaments have all been finals. It will be the 14th meeting of a knockout tie in all competitions for the United States and Mexico, with Mexico advancing seven times and the United States six. Three of the last four knockout encounters between the two teams have gone to overtime. Ivan Barton of El Salvador is the referee for tonight’s game. The USMNT is 4-0-1 in games officiated by Barton, which includes Mexico’s 2-0 World Cup playoff loss on November 12, 2021 in Cincinnati.

