The Last of Us is getting a universal Halloween horror nights experience





Universal is teaming up with PlayStation to create a haunted house experience based on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, which will include iconic locations from the 2013 game, clickers and more as part of its in-person event series Halloween Horror Nights.

The themed experiences will see guests follow in the footsteps of series protagonists Joel and Ellie as they encounter infected human runners, clickers and raiders, while traversing familiar locations from the 2013 game, such as The Hotel Grand and the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone.

As a huge fan and frequent attendee of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible pleasure for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of gaming to life, focusing on the finer details that our fans know so well, said Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann, in a press release.

Who said that nothing good comes out of this site? The Last of Us is coming to @UniStudios & @UniversalORL for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights!

Thanks for answering the call, @Michael_Aiello and putting together what has been an amazing collaboration! https://t.co/rKsJvnZvQV pic.twitter.com/0wFMkZLism

Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 15, 2023

The events will take place select nights between September 1 and October 31 later this year at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. Tickets are available to book today, with more details on The Last of Us experience – and the reveal of other Halloween Horror series haunted houses – expected to follow shortly.

The world inside the game provides a wealth of suspenseful and horror-filled opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights, the executive producer says. event, John Murdy.

The Last of Us became something of a cultural phenomenon after the original titles were released on PlayStation 3 in 2013, spawning a full remake, a sequel in the form of The Last of Us Part II, and a successful television adaptation, commissioned by HBO. for a second season.

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog marked the franchise’s 10th anniversary with the release of a collection of photo modes and a blog reflecting the history and development of the series. However, some fans of the series have been left disappointed by the lack of updates on the untitled multiplayer title currently in development at the studio.

