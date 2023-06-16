American arrested for death of American tourist in German castleExBulletin





People look at Neuschwanstein Castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

BERLIN An American has been arrested for the death of an American tourist and the assault of another near Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope, reports said. authorities on Thursday.

The incident near the popular tourist attraction happened Wednesday afternoon near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge near the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein.

The 30-year-old met the two tourists, 21 and 22, on a hiking trail and lured them onto a path that leads to a viewpoint, police said in a statement.

“The younger of the two women was assaulted by the suspect,” police spokesman Holger Stabik said. “The oldest tried to rush to his aid, was then choked by the suspect and then pushed down a slope.”

The attacker then seems to have tried to sexually assault the 21-year-old young woman before also pushing her down the slope. She fell almost 50 meters (165 feet) and found herself near her friend.

A mountain rescue team reached the two women. The 22-year-old was ‘responsive’ and taken to hospital, police said; a helicopter transported the seriously injured 21-year-old to another hospital, where she died overnight.

The suspect left the scene but was quickly arrested nearby. Bystander video posted online showed officers taking away a handcuffed man wearing a t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Eric Abneri, a recent University of Pittsburgh business graduate who took the video, said the man appeared to have scratches on his face.

“He didn’t say a single word. He didn’t open his mouth, he didn’t mumble,” Abneri told The Associated Press. “He just walked with the police and that’s it.”

Abneri said he and his friends had reached the lookout when a helicopter arrived and they saw rescuers ducking towards the victims.

“Honestly, I’m absolutely amazed that anyone is still alive because of this. It’s like falling off an absolute cliff,” he said.

Abneri described it as “a very, very difficult rescue because of those cliffs and because the helicopter came in a few feet above the treeline at the top of the hill.”

“They did an amazing job,” he said.

Police said the man they arrested was American and described him as a tourist as well; prosecutors said the women were fellow Americans. The 22-year-old remained hospitalized Thursday, according to the prosecution.

Authorities did not identify the suspect or the victims and gave no further details.

Police said a judge in nearby Kempten on Thursday ordered the suspect to be held pending a possible charge, a process that could take months, and he was taken to jail. He is being investigated for suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence.

Police said they and prosecutors were focused on trying to piece together exactly what happened and called on all witnesses to come forward.

Neuschwanstein, located in southern Bavaria near the Austrian border, is one of Germany’s most popular tourist attractions.

It is the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century. Construction began in 1869 but was never completed. Ludwig died in 1886.

