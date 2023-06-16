US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy shot 65, but a late swing will be hard for him to overcome | Golf News and Tour Information





Hours after Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shot the first two 62s in US Open history to lead Wyndham Clark and Dustin Johnson by two shots, McIlroy was five under on nine holes. His 30 was the best nine-hole score of his major career, which includes four wins. McIlroy’s most ardent fans in the Los Angeles galleries were shouting 59 watches, but it was probably going to be a pretty good opening round.

The Northern Irishman didn’t birdie the par-5 14th, but did birdie one on the next hole, the short par-3 15th, and was sailing six under par. In the 18th, McIlroy threw a 312-yard drive down the left fairway. Then disaster struck his dashboard.

McIlroy fired his approach into the thick rough around the greenside bunker and sniffed his pitch shot. On a day when its longest travel was 382 yards, this shot traveled zero yards.

Perplexed, the winner of the 2011 US Open collected himself and threw his ball 11 feet. He made an impressive bogey, considering the circumstances, and signed for a 65. He was three off the lead and hit 13 fairways and 16 greens in regulation time.

McIlroy did not speak to the media afterwards, having also withdrawn from an interview scheduled for Tuesday before the tournament. Prior to Thursday’s opening round, he had only spoken with Golf Channel and Sky Sports. McIlroy appears to be making a concerted effort to refrain from interviews after a tumultuous year in which he emerged as the most vocal critic against LIV Golf.

McIlroy contested the first round of the LACC with five-time major winner Brooks Koepka and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. McIlroy and two-time US Open champion Koepka embraced with a handshake before the round and spoke several times during Koepkas one-in-71. It was always to be expected; the two are friendly and regularly catch up on golf courses in Jupiter, Florida. Koepka, whose fifth major win came at last month’s PGA Championship, was unable to continue that form on day one of the US Open. I didn’t hit well all day and didn’t deserve to shoot much better,” Koepka said.

MORE GOLF DIGEST @ THE US OPEN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/USOpen2023-Rory-mcilroy-whiff-first-round-65 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos