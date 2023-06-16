



The Ukrainian flag flies near the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022, the night Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint meeting of Congress. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

As the war in Ukraine escalates, nearly half of Americans (47%) say the United States is either providing the right amount of aid (31%) or not enough aid (16%) to the ‘Ukraine, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. That compares to 28% who say the US is too supportive of Ukraine.

The Pew Research Center conducted this study to track Americans’ views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For this analysis, we interviewed 5,115 U.S. adults from June 5-11, 2023. All of those who participated in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited by random national sampling of residential addresses. In this way, almost all American adults have a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, as well as the answers, and its methodology.

Still, the share of Americans who say the United States is providing too much aid to Ukraine has risen steadily since the war began, largely due to a shift among Republicans.

Currently, 44% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the US is giving too much aid to Ukraine, a modest increase since January (40%) and the highest level since shortly after Ukraine’s invasion. Ukraine by Russia last year.

Only 14% of Democrats consider the current level of US aid to be excessive and that it has changed little in recent months.

In March of last year, Republicans were just 4 percentage points more likely than Democrats to say the US is providing too much aid to Ukraine (9% vs. 5%). Today, Republicans are 30 points more likely to say so.

Public attention on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has changed little in recent months. About six in ten Americans (59%), including similar shares of Republicans and Democrats, say they follow news about the invasion at least closely.

How much of a threat does the Russian invasion of Ukraine pose to the United States?

About a third of Americans (32%) say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major threat to American interests. A similar proportion say it is a minor threat, while 11% say it is not a threat.

These views have changed only modestly since January. But in March 2022, half of Americans said invading Russia posed a major threat to American interests.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say invading Russia is a major threat (38% vs. 28%), but that view has declined among members of both parties since March of last year.

Views of the Biden administrations’ response to the Russian invasion

About four in ten American adults (39%) say they approve of the Biden administrations’ response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while about a third (35%) disapprove, according to the new survey. A quarter say they are not sure.

A majority of Democrats (59%) approve of the administration’s response, while only 16% disapprove. In contrast, 57% of Republicans disapprove of the administrations response, while 23% approve.

Opinions on the Biden administrations’ response have changed little since January, when this question was last asked.

Note: This is an update of an article originally published on January 31, 2023. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with the answers and its methodology.

Andy Cerda is a policy research assistant at the Pew Research Center.

