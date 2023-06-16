How are the pin locations decided for the US Open? It’s scientific





Location, location, location.

There’s both an art and a science to picking ideal hole locations for the four-day US Open, and those discussions begin years before the event.

It’s a 72-hole puzzle, said Scott Langley, a former PGA Tour pro who is now senior director of player relations for the United States Golf Assn.

Langley is part of the setup team that decides the precise location of the holes at the Los Angeles Country Club every day, then at dawn moves from hole to hole, setting those pins. The team must act quickly as the first wave of players are hot on their heels.

The USGA allowed a reporter from the Los Angeles Times to follow Thursday morning for setting up a holeshot for the first round.

New holes are cut on the greens each day, with caddies receiving pin sheets the day before so they can prepare their players. It’s a secret, nuanced process that includes tiny adjustments based on the weather. After all, millions of dollars can roll on the half spin of a golf ball.

We have a plan that was laid out pretty well in March, said John Bodenhamer, the USGA championships manager, who hops in a golf cart at 5:45 a.m., oversees the daily process and brings a putter with him to test locations. We refined it again several times in May. Then we got here last week and really tweaked and finalized the four we wanted to use.

It’s just a constant process based on the weather and really what the wind is going to do.

The process is by no means random. We weren’t throwing darts there, said Shannon Rouillard, senior director of championships.

The prep team might not throw darts, but sometimes the players do. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the first round, one shot short of the North Course record. Hours earlier, while setting up under gray and hazy skies, Bodenhamer expressed concern that low scores might be on the way.

Jason Day emerges from a greenside bunker on the 8th hole during the first round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Placement of green approach pins.

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

It really depends on how firm this golf course is, Bodenhamer said early Thursday morning. We’re probably not going to get it as firm as we want today. For me, that’s the key to this place, that it’s lively. Maybe that will be as we get into Friday or the weekend.

People will assume that as we lay out the golf course, as the day progresses the greens get faster as they dry out. They don’t, they slow down, because the grass is growing.

Of the gloom of Thursdays in June, he said: Hate it. It kills us. It slows us down a lot on the greens. Just the fog makes it slow, like dew on the greens.

Bodenhamer said it’s also a common misconception that the USGA, by lengthening the holes, developing the deep rough and choosing the trickiest hole locations, is trying to make a course as difficult as possible.

That’s really not the case, he says. If we wanted, we could set up the golf course where 20 more would win. We could make it really stupid. We don’t do that. We want it to be tough but fair.

We want guys to hit every club in their bag, including the one between their ears. Make them think. Give them different choices, angles and looks.

That said, the USGA wants to make it the ultimate test. It’s not going to be easy for the players.

The problem with those pin positions is that it’s the USGA’s way of getting into players’ heads, and players hate having the USGA in their heads, said Michael Bamberger, writer of long time in golf. This is the emotional fight between the player and the USGA. They kind of respect the USGA, and they resent the USGA because they’re trying to get inside my head.

The US Open setup team also includes Jeff Hall, general manager of rules and the US Open, and Darin Bevard, senior manager of championship agronomy. The process involves ropes and tape measures to locate exact locations, leveling tools, and more. Two LACC greenskeepers cut out the actual hole, painted it white on the inside to make it more visible to players and television, and set the pins.

Just as Sunday pin placements tend to be tougher, which amps up the drama on the stretch, there are reasons to punch holes in some spots on the first lap.

For example, players come out of the third green on the left side into the fourth tee box. This side of the green receives a lot of foot traffic. So it makes sense that Thursday’s hole would be in the middle left, as that spot was the coolest. The setup crew wouldn’t want to put a hole in that trampled area later in the tournament.

The USGA wants players to use different clubs on the same holes from day to day, so no one gets too comfortable. At some point this weekend, the plan is to set up the 15 par three, so it’s a 78-yard hole, which would be the shortest in US Open history.

We have to have the right weather and the right wind, Bodenhamer said. I can’t get too much southwesterly wind or it won’t work. The greens are just too narrow at the front.

1/16

Tony Finau comes out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the first round of the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

2/16

Rickie Fowler consults his caddy before coming out of the sandy rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the US Open June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

3/16

Despite the inclement weather, spectators walk along the North Course at the Los Angeles Country Club during the first round of the US Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

4/16

Jason Day comes out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

5/16

Rickie Fowler walks over a bridge to the ninth green during the first round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. Fowler shared the lead with Xander Schauffele after the first round after a stellar eight under par 62. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

6/16

Rickie Fowler comes out of the rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the US Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

7/16

Golfers Gary Woodland, Corey Connors and Adam Scott check the slope of the green and their putting lines on the 14th hole during the first round of the US Open June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

8/16

Rickie Fowler, third from left, walks with Jason Day to the seventh green during the first round of the US Open June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

9/16

Brooks Koepka, left, and Rory McIlroy walk to the ninth green during the first round of the US Open. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

10/16

An excited golf fan tries to get an autograph from Xander Schauffele as he heads for the 17th tee during a practice round at the Los Angeles Country Club June 14. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

11/16

Golfers line up their putts on the 11th hole during the first round of the US Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

12/16

The gloom of June shrouds the skyline of downtown Los Angeles as the first round of the US Open begins at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

13/16

With the downtown LA skyline in the background, Rory McIlroy walks along the 14th fairway during the first round of the US Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

14/16

Spectators walk the course near a grandstand during the first round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

15/16

Golf fans watch Rory McIlroy putt on the second hole during a practice round for the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 14. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

16/16

Golf fans cross a bridge on Wilshire Boulevard to leave the course after attending a practice round for the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 14. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Also, a lot of planning and coordination is required to determine the location of a hole relative to the next tee box. For reasons of player safety and potential distraction, it makes no sense to put them too close to each other. So making a hole in a certain place may require moving the next starting box. Everything is connected.

Its really fascinating process, said Langley, which takes a lot of thought to put together over 72 holes to end up presenting what is a balanced test, which maintains architectural intent and also makes sense when you play it.

Sometimes history is a factor when it comes to hole locations. In 1982, eventual champion Tom Watson contributed a birdie on No. 17 at Pebble Beach to take the lead from Jack Nicklaus in the final round of the US Open. Thus, in subsequent Opens, the USGA placed the Sunday hole in the same location.

So did the late Payne Stewart’s winning putt at Pinehurst in 1999. His celebration was commemorated with a statue with his leg in the air and his fist raised skyward. This holeshot location has become a Sunday staple.

But LACC is hosting the Open for the first time.

We don’t have that story here, Bodenhamer said. Well, pick a hole location and maybe make some history on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2023-06-15/us-open-la-country-club-pin-placements-holes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos