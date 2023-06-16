Hosepipe Ban Affects Millions | british news





A hosepipe ban will be introduced for more than 2 million people in Kent and Sussex, who are currently suffering from extreme heat.

South East Water said it was introducing restrictions on water scarcity in the area.

Schools were forced to close during the hot weather and utility companies installed bottled water stations, saying demand for drinking water had reached “record levels”.

The company said the temporary hosepipe restrictions will go into effect on June 26 and mean customers will be banned from watering their gardens, washing their cars, boats or patios and from paddling or filling pools.

It comes as the NHS warns that soaring temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees in some areas have contributed to one of “the busiest days ever” for the A&E department.

The National Weather Service has also raised the bushfire risk to ‘very high’ for most of England and parts of Wales.

“The situation has developed much more rapidly than last year,” said South East Water CEO David Hinton.

“Obviously we’ve seen customer demand increase as the weather warms up, but that has impacted our ability to maintain supply for all of our customers at all times.

“Despite asking for help from our customers to ensure that water is only used for essential purposes, we have unfortunately had to introduce temporary no-use restrictions to protect our customers’ water supplies throughout Kent and Sussex.”

“The long-term forecast for the rest of summer is a dry season with little precipitation, although temperatures may drop slightly,” he added.

“By limiting the use of hosepipes and sprinklers to ensure customers have access to much-needed water, we serve vulnerable customers and protect the local environment.”

South West Water has already officially banned the use of hosepipes in the drought-stricken area.

Restrictions that had been in effect in small parts of Cornwall and North Devon since last year were extended to other areas in April to help recover reservoir levels.

