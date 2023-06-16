Was Thursday’s US Open setup too easy? Confidential visit





By: GOLF Editors Jun 15, 2023

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele chat after each shooting a 62 in the first round of the US Open.

The US Open kicked off with a bang on Thursday. Rickie Fowler shot 62. Two groups later Xander Schauffele shot 62. The afternoon wave came in with two 64s and two 65s. Not exactly the kind of score we’re used to in this championship. Was the initial setup too easy?

Zephyr Melton, Associate Editor (@zephyrmelton): LACC had a lot of hype leading up to this championship, and a lot of people probably confused the idea of ​​a good golf course with the idea of ​​a golf course. hard. From the start, we knew there would be plenty of birdie opportunities on the north course. We also thought there would be big numbers, but on Thursday it didn’t really pan out. Yes, a pair of US Open goalscoring records and the lowest first-round scoring average in league history don’t suit the US Open’s solid reputation, but the scores are unlikely be this low all week. John Bodenhamer is used to throwing the simplest setup on Day 1, but if recent history is any indication, the course will show more teeth as the week progresses.

James Colgan, News and Features Editor (@jamescolgan26): Uh, yeah. The golf was great, but I never want to see a player pull the string on an approach shot at a US Open ever again. Affirm this bad boy. Let those teeth show. Well everything is better for that.

Josh Sens, Senior Writer (@joshsens): Yes. Give people what they want, which is punishment. But it was also a perfect storm. Wide fairways. Calm winds. Marine layer. Some friendly hole pitches. I heard credible predictions earlier this week that the winning score could be as low as minus 18. Let’s hope not. And I doubt it. Things will get tougher over the weekend. The greens will become firmer. More difficult targets. They still need to get a full field around the course in a reasonable amount of time on Friday. After the cup, get way more of what we expect from a US Open. But the winning score will still be double digits under par.

Jack Hirsh, Associate Editor, (@JR_HIRSHey): A low score on a golf course is more a product of the weather than anything else. The USGA set up the course expecting the sun to break through the sea layer. That didn’t happen, plus it was misting in the morning so we never had those crispy, baked conditions we wanted. The USGA will certainly back off the tees on these monstrous par-3s and pin the pins in to really induce carnage with the same forecast expected tomorrow. Conditions are supposed to get drier for the weekend and I still don’t think I can see a winning score better than five or six cents. Let the pros have their fun today, but personally I feel bad for what they might have to endure over the next three days. It could be a completely different golf course by the end of the week.

Dylan Dethier, Senior Editor (@dylan_dethier): The golf course is awesome. I want even more craziness, sure not a single ride in the 80s?! But it still offered a lot of interesting variance. Fowler, for example, beat playing partners Jason Day and Justin Rose by 11 and 14, respectively. He still did a damn good job of identifying the guys who were in control of their ball. Ahead!

