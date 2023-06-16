



National disaster preparedness experts have warned that the UK’s post-pandemic resilience plan will require a major and radical overhaul and that the government is not keeping the public safe enough.

Bruce Mann, former Cabinet Office Director-General for Emergencies, said in a Covid-19 public inquiry that the changes required in the new framework announced by Rishi Sunak’s government in December 2022 had been too slow and largely silent on resourcing.

Mann told the inquiry that overall preparedness for the pandemic was inadequate and that national flu pandemic planning from 2017 was known to be lacking.

When Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden announced the plan in December 2022, he argued that it would strengthen the infrastructure that provides resilience against all hazards, including war, pandemics, cyberattacks and climate crises.

But when asked, David Alexander, professor of risk and disaster reduction at University College London, said: The bottom line is: do you think the UK government is able to keep the public safe within its capabilities? My answer to that is ‘no’ or ‘not good enough’.

Alexander described the new plan as an attempt to tinker with the system rather than taking a radical approach with a new perspective. He criticized the organization at the local level as being very top-down, despite its absolute necessity, and it relies heavily on the military, which he believes is a very bad thing.

Two experts presented evidence on the third day of their inquiry into the UK’s preparedness for the pandemic that struck in January 2020. Their joint report concluded that it should be clear after a 2016 Cygnus flu pandemic planning exercise and a review of the 2009 report. There was a high possibility that the health and social welfare fields would be paralyzed by the outbreak of swine flu.

Criticism of current and previous plans comes ahead of Dowden’s evidence on Wednesday as the chairwoman, Lady Hallett, continues hearings on the pandemic that has claimed at least 226,977 lives in the UK.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron will be the first politician to give evidence under oath following his oath of office on Monday, followed by former and incumbent Prime Ministers George Osborne and former and incumbent Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The short time allotted for cross-examination was described by lawyers as surprising for the bereaved. Cameron will appear at 11am for a session that usually runs until 1pm. However, Chris Wormald, the Department of Health and Human Services’ senior secretary, is also required to give evidence during that time, suggesting that Cameron may not be interrogated for more than an hour.

Lawyer Elkan Abrahamson, representing the Covid-19 Beleaved Families for Justice UK group, said politicians are well prepared to defend critical questions and it takes time to pierce their armor. There are serious concerns that the time limit could allow crafty politicians to avoid taking responsibility for their actions.

Senior Conservatives are expected to be asked from 2010 on the impact of austerity on health systems and public health readiness.

Nathan Oswin, head of the Trades Union Congress Covid investigation, said it was disappointing that they were taking so little time to take the oath when austerity policies had left the UK so ill-prepared for the pandemic.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said the resilience framework was developed in consultation with experts and was widely welcomed.

It represents an important shift to ensure resilience is a society-wide effort, they said. We have already made significant progress in improving resiliency. These include improved methods for assessing future risks, a successful first national test of the National Emergency Alert System and a new biological security strategy that will keep the UK public safe from threats including extreme weather and emerging diseases. A new Cabinet Committee dedicated to resilience will continue to drive this progress.

Inquiries continue.

