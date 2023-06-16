Why is US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting China? | Political news





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit China on Sunday as Beijing and Washington attempt to move forward with a rapprochement after a particularly tense year.

Blinken was originally scheduled to visit China in February, but his trip was delayed after the US shot down a so-called Chinese spy balloon found flying over US territory and believed to be gathering intelligence at domestic military sites. .

Blinken is the highest-ranking US official to visit China since 2019 and the first secretary of state since Mike Pompeo’s 2018 trip amid President Donald Trump’s trade war with Beijing. Blinken is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang or senior diplomat Wang Yi.

It’s unclear whether he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping like Pompeo did in June 2018, but it’s worth noting as Xi is due to meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates in Beijing on Friday.

According to Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, the main purpose of Blinkens’ trip will be to re-establish communication channels to address misperceptions and prevent miscalculations, while ensuring that competition between rival superpowers does not turn into conflict. .

These are probably not empty talking points from the US State Department.

Last month, a Chinese fighter jet nearly collided with a US surveillance plane flying over international airspace in the South China Sea, with US Pacific Command saying the Chinese pilot had maneuvered unnecessarily aggressively.

The incident was just the latest between the two powers whose relationship soured under the Trump administration and remained so under President Joe Biden.

Washington and Beijing could now be ready for a thaw, said Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, who described Blinkens’ trip as the first step in an exploratory process by the two sides to see if they can improve their relationship.

Neither President Biden nor President Xi enjoys a perception of rampant escalation in US-China relations. At the same time, neither wants to be perceived as softening their approach towards the other, Hass told Al Jazeera.

This is the space that both parties will explore during the visit. Is it possible to chart a path forward for the relationship that manages competition and keeps communication channels open? We just don’t know yet, Hass said.

But that’s why there are diplomats. Probing, testing, exploring non-hostile ways to handle difficult challenges. Time will tell, he said.

The visit follows recent engagements, including a call between Blinken and Foreign Minister Qin and a meeting between senior US and Chinese officials in Beijing. In May, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna for candid talks.

Beijing, however, rejected a meeting between US and Chinese military officials at the Shangri-La security forum in Singapore last month, reportedly over Biden’s refusal to lift sanctions on Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. , in place since 2018.

Qinduo Xu, a former journalist and senior fellow at the Pangoal Institution, a governance-focused think tank in Beijing, said the two sides could also test the waters for a possible meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden later this year at the 2023 APEC Summit in the United States.

Beijing would say there’s not much they can get out of meeting Blinken, but that being said, I think people are still considering any possibility or chance to stabilize the relationship, Xu said. .

Yes, it’s bad, but if we can do something to prevent it from getting worse, it would be okay at least for Beijing, he said.

However, there are still many sticking points.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that China planned to build a new spy base in Cuba, just 145 kilometers (90 miles) from the American mainland, although US officials pushed back the story, saying describing it as a permanent problem.

Blinken will also likely raise issues such as Americans detained in China and the illegal flow of fentanyl from China to the United States, which other diplomats have raised in recent meetings.

For its part, Beijing will be keen to discuss US tariffs on Chinese products and sanctions against senior officials, as well as the growing number of Chinese companies banned from doing business with the United States or placed under the control of the US Department. Trade. restrict the list of entities.

Beijing and Washington have also accused each other of confrontational behavior in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait, and of raising the risk that the strategic competition between the United States and China will turn into a collision, a said Xu.

Until then, they will have to work with low levels of mutual trust, said Andy Mok, senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization.

Foreign Minister Qin insisted that the United States respect China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, while urging the United States to stop interfering in China’s interests under the guise of competition, Mok said.

And, due to recent US economic coercion and growing provocations towards China, expectations for the visit remain low, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/16/why-is-us-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-going-to-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos