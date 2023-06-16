England is a hot country. Time to build like it | wired uk





Building regulations are also catching up with the risk of overheating. For 2021, the UK Government has updated its guidelines for new homes in the UK. The update states that buildings should be constructed in such a way as to minimize unwanted excess sunlight in summer and allow heat to be easily dissipated. It also sets a maximum limit for window size as a percentage of floor space. Apartments that are inherently small should have smaller windows, especially unless they are well ventilated.

Renovating buildings isn’t the only way to deal with heat. We can make urban spaces cooler by planting more trees, creating green spaces, and creating shade structures. London has an air-conditioned space map pointing out places in the city with below-average temperatures, drinking fountains, and indoor air-conditioned spaces to beat the heat. Mavrogianni points out that much of the knowledge dealing with high temperatures is strongly linked to culture.

The best way for most people to deal with the heat in their home is to open the windows in the morning to allow cool air to circulate, then close the windows and blinds during the sunniest times of the day. Edwards points out that following this kind of behavior can lead to much nicer assumptions. In Arup modeling, occupants who behave perfectly will experience significantly less nighttime overheating than those who behave less optimally.

However, not everyone can follow an optimal cooling strategy or retrofit their home for cooler temperatures. While renters may not be allowed to install blinds or ceiling fans, poor homeowners cannot necessarily pay to renovate their properties. And those most vulnerable to heat and those with poor health already live in the hottest houses. Even simple cooling strategies like opening windows don’t always survive contact with the real world. City noise and pollution can make people open their windows less, making their homes more likely to overheat.

Your best bet, of course, is to reduce your need for a cooler home. That means we strive to never reach a 2 degree, 4 degree or more heating scenario. A cooler planet means a cooler home. It’s as simple as that. As Violy, the designer of the car-melting skyscraper, points out, buildings are only part of the problem. Now you’re having all these sunny days, he told The Guardian. So this should also be attributed to global warming, right?

