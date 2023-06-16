Philippine Congress set to approve expanded U.S. basic agreement as China expands claims, says ambassador





China’s continued expansion in the South China Sea is the most worrying security issue for the Philippines as its congress nears approval of an expanded basic agreement with the United States, the government said Thursday. Manila Ambassador to Washington.

We were more concerned about our big neighbor to the north, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez told the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

We are not going to cede an inch of our territory, Romualdez said. China continues to ignore a ruling by international courts against its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

He expected the Philippine Congress to approve an extension to the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA, which grants the United States access to four additional sites for operations. Negotiations on the use, the equipment that will be parked there and the royalties are in progress.

In May in Washington, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said: We have said very clearly [to the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang]the bases we opened under the original [the 2014 Extended Defense Cooperation Agreement] with the United States is really because of the effects of climate change.

China has condemned the new sites, saying they threaten Indo-Pacific peace and stability and directly target Beijing.

On Thursday, Romualdez added that the Philippines is committed to modernizing its armed forces. Manila believes these measures contribute to deterrence and strengthen our defense posture. While welcoming the support of other nations in this program, we will not let any other country tell us how to do what best suits the needs of the Philippines.

As part of the latest initiative to bolster Manila’s maritime security, the United States is transferring four patrol boats to the Philippines that will likely be used for maritime interdiction and search and rescue.

A Chinese frigate nearly collided with a Philippine Coast Guard cutter in late April while she and a fellow cutter were patrolling near the disputed Spratly Islands. Beijing has built artificial islands for civilian and military use in the Spratleys, which Vietnam also claims.

We need peace and security to allow the economy of the Philippines and other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN] economies to develop and grow, he said.

Romuldaez said Manila wants to be a leader in ASEAN by boosting regional economic growth. He acknowledged that China, which is a member of ASEAN, remains the Philippines’ biggest trading partner and said it has no differences with Beijing on these issues.

He noted several times during the discussion that the United States is its only treaty alliance partner, but that Manila works on shared security issues with like-minded nations such as Japan and the United States. Australia.

What drives these changes? [in American military posture in the region] It’s China, said Zack Cooper, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Countries feel threatened by China’s aggressive behavior against other major trading partners, such as Australia, India, Japan and self-governing Taiwan. Beijing has targeted Australia economically with tariffs and embargoes and Taiwan militarily by repeatedly probing the defenses and interfering in the domestic politics of the Solomon Islands, Malaysia and other Pacific nations. China has also interfered in the domestic politics of the Solomon Islands, Malaysia and other Pacific countries.

Lindsey Ford, the Pentagon’s deputy assistant secretary for South Asia and Southeast Asia, argued strongly against whether the Americas’ expanding partner network had sparked an arms race with China.

The US military has been forward and present in the Indo-Pacific for decades,” she said. The reason for a change in the positioning of forces, such as the conversion of the 12th Marine Regiment to the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and the rotation of fighter and bomber formations to Australia, is the changing security environment.

Responded to this signal of request from allies and treaty partners. She cited expanded military exercises with the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia as examples of how others appreciate the US military presence.

Both Cooper and Ford pointed to the benefits nations already derive from an expanded maritime outreach network in controlling fisheries and securing mineral deposits.

In his opening remarks, Ford said the administration had actively sought to build action-oriented security networks, not a single NATO-like structure for Indo-Pacific stability.

While succeeding in security, economic development and trade are areas where government efforts in the Indo-Pacific are failing, Cooper said. While political Washington, his term, focuses regional support on military competition with China, nations there seek American engagement in broader issues like investment.

We are ready to talk to everyone, added Romualdez.

