JPMorgan says former U.S. Virgin Islands first lady helped Epstein

The former first lady of the US Virgin Islands helped financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein deal with local bureaucracy, and she even got his advice on new sex offender laws, JPMorgan Chase claims in its latest court documents.

A lawsuit filed by the Virgin Islands Attorney General accuses JPMorgan of providing money to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation while ignoring warnings about suspicious activity. But court documents filed Thursday by JPMorgan claim that the US territories’ own government aided Epstein.

For two decades, and so long after [JPMorgan] left Epstein as a client, the entity that most directly failed to protect public safety and that most actively facilitated and benefited from Epstein’s continued criminal activity was the plaintiff in this case, the [U.S. Virgin Islands] government itself, says JPMorgans. Rather than arrest him, they helped him.

Epstein brought victims to his private island in US territory.

The JPMorgans filing also cites emails between Epstein and the former first lady of the Virgin Islands, Cecile de Jongh, who was an employee of the financier for several years.

De Jongh worked for Epstein in business operations management and was also identified as a compliance officer or office manager, according to court documents. She had worked for him since at least 2000, according to court documents, including during her husband John de Jongh’s tenure as governor of the territory.

The emails exchanged by Cécile de Jongh and Epstein seem to show them working together on a series of problems.

In a 2010 post, Epstein complains about a particular customs official who has been difficult lately, and de Jongh replies that she has asked someone to look into the matter.

In another email, de Jongh explains why she should get a bounty: In 14 years we haven’t had a bad audit and we make sure you have the best dealings with regulators and local departments, wrote by Jong.

Because Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting and recruiting a minor for prostitution in Florida, the Virgin Islands forced him to register as a sex offender, according to JPMorgans filing. . In a March 2011 email cited in the filing, he suggested some changes to the territories’ sex offender laws. Perhaps we should distinguish between sex offenders and predators, he wrote to de Jongh. Later he added: It can’t be more restrictive than when I travel by [the] UNITED STATES. Or a waiver should be broader.

Cécile de Jongh did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment. A lawyer representing Jong did not respond to detailed questions about Jongh’s past contact with Epstein.

A Virgin Islands spokesman on Thursday accused the bank of trying to distract from its own role in facilitating Epstein’s crimes.

JPMorgan Chase selected and misrepresented Epstein’s interactions with officials and residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands in an effort to distract and deflect blame from his role in facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes, Venetia said Velazquez, spokesperson for the Attorney General of the Virgin Islands. a statement sent by email.

She further accused the bank of trying to attack people in the Virgin Islands for not uncovering the same information that bank executives refused to share. JPMorgan Chase had a legal responsibility to report evidence in its possession of Epstein’s human trafficking, it failed to do so and it should be held accountable for breaking the law, Velazquez wrote.

The lawsuit filed by the Virgin Islands is separate from the lawsuit filed by Epstein’s victims that resulted in a $290 million settlement agreement with JPMorgan. Deutsche Bank, which inherited Epstein’s accounts after he was dropped by JPMorgan and worked with him for four years, has settled the victims for $75 million.

