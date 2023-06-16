



After the original The Walking Dead series ended, the brand continued to grow into a rapidly expanding franchise, with spin-offs galore here and there.

One of the most anticipated spin-offs is The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will feature fan-favorite characters Maggie and Negan after the original show ended.

The series is currently set to air in the US, but how will British fans watch the episodes and catch up with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s characters?

Read everything you need to know about watching The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK

Trey Santiago-Hudson (Zano), Lauren Cohan (Maggie Lee), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) Peter Kramer/AMC from The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere in the US on AMC on Sunday, June 18th. Unfortunately, though, it looks like UK fans will have to wait a bit longer on this side of the pond.

That’s because neither an official release date for the show in the UK nor a broadcaster has actually been set. The Walking Dead previously streamed episodes on Disney Plus, but The Walking Dead: World Beyond streamed on Prime Video instead, and Fear The Walking Dead is available on both BT TV’s Prime Video and AMC.

This means it’s hard to say where the series will land when it eventually gets here. However, we will continue to update this page once the UK air date and platforms for The Walking Dead: Dead City are announced.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?

there is! You can watch the full-length trailer for the series right here.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Release Schedule

The Walking Dead: Dead CityPeter Kramer/AMC

The six-episode series is released every Sunday in the United States, with episodes airing on AMC.

The US episode release schedule for The Walking Dead: Dead City is as follows:

Episode 1 – Old Acquaintance – June 18, 2023 Episode 2 – Who’s There? – June 25, 2023 Episode 3 – People are your resource – July 2, 2023 Episode 4 – Everyone gets a prize – July 9, 2023 Episode 5 – The story we tell ourselves – July 2023 16 Episode 6 – Doma Smo – July 23, 2023

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City all about?

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Lee in The Walking Dead: Dead City by Peter Kramer/AMC

According to The Walking Dead: Dead City’s official synopsis, the series follows Megan and Negan’s journey “to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, cut off from the mainland long ago.”

The synopsis continues as follows.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to debut in 2023, and The Walking Dead is available now on Star on Disney Plus. Sign up for Disney Plus for 7.99 per month or 79.90 per year.

If you’re looking for other content to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-fi Hub for all the latest news and features.

