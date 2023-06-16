UK falls behind in global race to decarbonise, TUC leader | green politics





According to the TUC secretary-general, the UK is at risk of falling behind in the global race to decarbonize the economy, with potentially disastrous consequences for jobs and communities.

In an interview, Paul Nowak said the UK is limping towards a green future and called for a concerted national effort involving employers, workers and governments to ensure a fast and fair transition to a net zero economy.

All of our unions have signed on to deliver net zero, from schools to hospitals to the steel industry, and our members are working day and night to ensure this transition happens in a fair and just way, he said.

Trade unions’ role in Britain’s net-zero transition made headlines this month when GMB leader Gary Smith criticized Labor’s plan to ban oil and gas expansion as naive.

Smith said the party got it wrong and that his party members were promised tens of thousands of jobs in renewable energy, but they simply didn’t show up.

Nowak declined to be drawn into the controversy but said he stressed the need for workers, including those in the oil and gas industry, to have a seat at the table to make concrete plans for the future.

He said that if the country is to avoid a recurrence of the deindustrial devastation of the 1980s, change must be done with the people, not with the people.

Growing up on Merseyside in the 1980s, he said, he saw what happens if you don’t manage the industrial transition effectively. Right across from Britain’s industrial heartland, we can see the scarring effects of long-term unemployment, and cities and towns are still recovering. We are absolutely convinced that we must reach net zero in a way that supports and creates decent jobs and gives people ownership over how that transition can be delivered.

Nowak, who took over as secretary general in January, grew up on Merseyside and worked as a call center operator, hotel night porter and supermarket clerk before becoming a committed unionist.

He said the ideological aversion to state action means that, unlike its counterparts in the US and Europe, the current Conservative government has failed to formulate a coherent strategy for decarbonization, instead leaving the issue to fragmented market-led interventions.

He thinks he can’t leave such a massive industrial change to the market, and he thinks everything will be fine. “We are limping toward a green future rather than having a government with a real purpose,” he said.

In recent years, the pressure for action on climate in the UK has come from direct action campaigns, protests and youth strikes ranging from Extinction Rebellion to Just Stop Oil. In recent months, some unions have raised a common cause with climate activists, with both groups arguing that cost-of-living crises and ecological degradation are the same root cause of an economic system that exploits natural resources and people for the benefit of a wealthy few. I did.

Nowak said unions can and do work with climate activists. Both groups prioritize a positive long-term future for all over short-term private gains for the few.

However, he acknowledged that there are differences in politics and outlook between the two as union activity is concentrated in the workplace.

Our trust is rooted in the millions of members whose work will be impacted by the transition to net zero, he said. So, if we have different views than some climate activists, such as our view that nuclear energy has an important role to play, a constructive dialogue between us is important.

Nowak is convinced that the trade union movement has the capacity and expertise to ensure a just transition if workers can get a seat at the table from the start.

It is as transformative as rail or electricity, not just for energy-intensive industries, but for all sectors from public to private. But in our 150-year history, we’ve seen tremendous change and transition, and we have the ability to do the same this time around. .

TUC has appointed two new project managers for the worker-led transition to net zero one in the steel industry, and another in automobile manufacturing.

Nowak said a net-zero push cannot come at the expense of Britain’s industrial base and overseeing the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries such as steel, ceramics and chemicals is just as important as ensuring good jobs in new industries such as solar and wind. . .

It’s about having our members have great, secure jobs not next year or five years from now, but 15 or 20 years from now. do it here and now

Nowak said anti-union laws and a culture between unions and employers that keep workers out-of-the-box are making organizing difficult in the fast-growing wind and solar industry.

But he said there were signs that Labor was developing a more coherent net-zero strategy linking new deals for workers with trade policy and industrial strategy. Labor has been criticized for scaling back its plan to borrow $28 billion a year to invest in the transition, but Starmer is expected to make highly skilled green jobs the centerpiece of his clean energy pitch later this month.

Nowak said a successful transition could not be made by politicians in Westminster or business leaders on boards or trade union leaders in endless meetings.

This is not about me or the TUC or some union leaders. What unions bring to the table is a network of tens of thousands of union representatives across the country who can be actively mobilized to help shape what this green future will look like, he said. It is a resource that no government should ignore and no employer should ignore.

