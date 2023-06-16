USA men’s national team dominate in 3-0 win over Mexico to advance to Concacaf Nations League final





LAS VEGAS, Nevada (June 15, 2023) The United States Men’s National Team outplayed Mexico en route to a 3-0 shutout victory in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals in front of a box office crowd closed of 65,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium. Striker and captain Christian Pulisic scored twice within 10 minutes on both sides of halftime and Ricardo Pepi added another to help the USMNT advance to their fifth consecutive regional final.

Winners of the 2021 Premier League of Nations, the USMNT will be aiming to lift another trophy on Sunday, June 18 when they face Canada in the championship game (8:30 p.m. ET; Paramount+, TUDN). Canada beat Panama 2-0 in the first semi-final.

With the win, the USMNT extends their unbeaten streak against El Tri to six consecutive games (4-0-2), matching the longest such streak against their rivals since a similar streak from 2011-2015. In a tense affair, the teams combined for 13 maps, including 12 in the second half after the United States took a 2-0 lead. In all, nine yellow cards were shown and two players from each side were sent off.

In his first game after being named USMNT head coach, BJ Callaghans’ starting XI featured eight players from the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as debuting striker Folarin Balogun at the USMNT.

The United States showed no signs of changing their style of play, pressing high early and holding the ball for most of the first half. Pulisic had a big chance after 20 minutes when he sped through a defender on the left side and rounded Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa. However, his shot sailed high as two defenders were in position on the goalmouth.

Pulisic struck 15 minutes later when he capitalized on a bad touch from a defender following a back pass as United pressed and beat Ochoa from a tight angle. The American captain then doubled the second-half lead with a clinical finish from a Tim Weah cross from the right wing.

With the United States in full control, the match turned more heated when Mexican Cesar Montes kicked Balogun from behind and was shown a direct red card. Weston McKennie also showed red after walking away from a fight with his jersey nearly ripped off.

Moments after coming off the bench, Ricardo Pepi added third for the United following a brilliant individual effort from Sergio Dest that put him in a prime position to pull off a touch from Ochoa to send the ball into the open net, effectively sealing the game. However, the drama did not end as Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga was sent off five minutes from time for raising his hand in the face of USA Dest, who reacted the same way and was also shown in red .

GOAL SUMMARY

USA – Christian Pulisic, 37th minute: The game started with USA attacking down the right side before heading up the box. Gio Reynas’ shot was deflected backwards and Mexican Edson Ivarez appeared to attempt a pass to Jorge Snchez inside the box but he couldn’t handle it. Pulisic surged, pushing the ball wide to the left and placing a shot under Sanchez and past Ochoa from a tight angle to open the scoring. US 1, MEX 0

USA – Christian Pulisic (Tim Weah), 46th minute: Moments after the second half whistle, Weston McKennie blasted Weah down the right side with a low ball 40 yards towards the touchline . Weah sped defender Victor Guzman up and into the area where he threw a sharp cross into the box at a running Pulisic, who beat his mark and timed the shot from close range. US 2, MEX 0

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Sergio Dest), 78th minute: Sergio Dest continued his solid game with a fantastic slalom through Mexico’s midfield on the right side before launching a patient Pepi, who timed his run well to stay in the game. Pepi took the ball down the right and hid it through Ochoa to secure the win. US 3, MEX 0

Additional Notes: The USMNT starting XI had an average age of 23 years, 327 days and an average of 26 total caps and 17 appearances in official competition. Christian Pulisics’ brace took his career tally to 25 international goals, pushing him past Joe-Max Moore and into sole possession of sixth place on the USMNT’s all-time goalscoring list. It follows Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan (both 57), Jozy Altidore (42), Eric Wynalda (34) and Brian McBride (30). Pulisic also became the fifth USMNT player to record 20+ goals in official competition. He sits behind Clint Dempsey (41), Landon Donovan (38), Jozy Altidore (24) and Brian McBride (23), Christian Pulisic (21). The 24-year-old striker now has four all-time goals against Mexico, scoring them in each of his last four matches against El Tr. He is now tied with Aldo Buff Donelli for third all-time among the US scorers against Mexico and trails only Landon Donovan (6) and Michael Bradley (5). Pulisic is also only the fifth player to record a multi-goal game against Mexico, after Aldo Donelli (4-2 W on May 24, 1934), Ed Murphy (2-7 L on April 28, 1957), Steve Moyers ( 2-1 W on November 23, 1980) and Michael Bradley (2-0 W on February 11, 2009). Substitute Ricardo Pepi scored his seventh career goal to make it 3-0 in the 78th minute. The 20-year-old striker now has four goals in his last three international appearances. Tim Weah registered his third career assist on the Pulisics goal in the 46th minute. This is the second time Weah has provided an assist for Pulisic, the previous example having happened in the 2-0 win on November 12, 2021 in World Cup qualifying. Sergio Dest provided his fourth career assist on Pepis’ goal. Matt Turner made a save to record his 18th clean sheet in 27 caps for the United States. Almost a month to the day after his association change request was granted by FIFA, striker Folarin Balogun has made his senior international debut for the USMNT. Balogun is the second modern-era USMNT player to make his official competitive debut against Mexico, joining defender Henry Kessler who was a late-game sub in the Gold Cup final of the Concacaf 2021, also at the Allegiant Stadium. He is also the first USMNT player to make his international debut in official competition against Mexico since Juli Veee made her debut in a World Cup qualifier against El Tr on October 15, 1976. Chris Richards made his first USMNT appearance since Jan. 30, 2022, in Canada. Balogun and Richards made their first appearances in a knockout match for the USMNT. Weston McKennie has extended his streak of appearances in USA’s 11 Concacaf Nations League matches since the start of the competition in 2019. Due to McKennie’s red card tonight, his streak will end as he will serve a suspension of a match in Sunday’s final. . Dest will also serve a one-game suspension Sunday night. Five of tonight’s starters have featured in the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Final against Mexico. Sergio Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna started the game, with Tim Weah coming off the bench in the 69th minute. Christian Pulisic captained the United States for the 15th time tonight. The 24-year-old is the 13th player to wear the armband at least 15 times for the USMNT. The USMNT has not allowed a goal in Miles Robinson’s last four starts against Mexico. Eddie Pope is the only USMNT center back with more consecutive starting shutouts against El Tr with five between Feb. 28, 2001 and April 28, 2004. USA improved their all-time record against Mexico to 23 -36-17 and its advantage since 2000 is 18-9-8. It was only the second semi-final between the United States and Mexico in Concacaf competitions, following a 2-0 USMNT victory in the 1991 Gold Cup semi-final. USMNT and Mexico in Concacaf tournaments have all been finals. -US MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Mexico Date: June 15, 2023 Competition: Concacaf Nations League; Semi-final Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Attendance: 65,000 (sold out) Kick-off: 10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. local time) Weather: 90 degrees; partly cloudy

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 1 2 3 Mexico 0 0 0

USA Christian Pulisic 37th minuteUSA Christian Pulisic (Tim Weah) 46USA Ricardo Pepi (Sergio Dest) 78

Compositions:

United States: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergio Dest, 12-Miles Robinson, 4-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (14-Luke Tower, 75), 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson (82), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi) (75) 10-Christian Pulisic (captain) (19-Joe Scally)

Subs not used: 13-Drake Callender, 18-Sean Johnson, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 23-Auston Trusty, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Alan Soora, 17-Alex Zendejas, 22-Taylor Booth

Head Coach: BJ Callaghan

MEX: 13-Guillermo Ochoa (captain); 15-Israel Reyes, 3-Csar Montes, 22-Victor Guzmn; 19-Jorge Snchez, 21-Uriel Antuna, 18-Luis Chvez, 4-Edson Alvarez, 23-Jess Gallardo (9-Ozziel Herrera, 54); 17-Orbeln Pineda, 20-Henry Martin (11-Santiago Gimnez, 54)

Unused substitutes: 1-Antonio Rodriguez, 12-Luis Malagn, 2-Julian Araujo, 5-Johan Vsquez, 6-Gerardo Arteaga, 7-Luis Romo, 8-Carlos Rodriguez, 10-Alexis Vega, 14-rick Snchez, Sebastian cordoba

Coach: Diego Cocca

Stat Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 11/5Shots on target: 5/1Stops: 1/2Corner kicks: 5/3Fouls: 17/17Offside: 0/4

Summary of misconduct:

MEX Uriel Antuna (Attention) 36th minuteMEX Israel Reyes (Attention) 59MEX Santiago Gimnez (Attention) 60USA Antonee Robinson (Attention) 60USA Miles Robinson (Attention) 63MEX Csar Montes (Ejection) 69USA Weston McKennie (Ejection) 71MEX Edson lvarez (Attention) 85MEX Gerardo Arteaga (Ejection) 85USA Sergio Dest (Ejection) 85USA Chris Richards (Attention) 86MEX Guillermo Ochoa (Attention) 86USA Christian Pulisic (Attention) 89

Officials:

Referee: Ivan Barton (SLV)Assistant 1: David Moran (SLV)Assistant 2: Juan Francisco Zumba (SLV)Fourth Official: Walter Lopez (GUA)VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)VAR Assistant: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)

Bud Light Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

