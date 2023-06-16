Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition is now available for pre-order in the UK.





Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023 and is available for pre-order now in the UK (including the new Collector’s Edition – see here). Pre-orders are set to go live on June 16th at 10am BST, and now is the time for die-hard fans to grab their copy of Insomniac’s next Spidey adventure. Pre-orders are currently open on PS Direct, Amazon and GAME. Check out more updates or follow @IGNUKDeals on Twitter.

Quick Recap – Pre-order Spider-Man 2 (UK) Where to pre-order Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

The Spider-Man 2 Collectors Edition is priced at 219.99 and includes a digital deluxe edition voucher, steelbook case, and a special high-quality 19-inch statue featuring fan favorite Spider-Man battling Venom. Fans can only order the Collectors Edition from PS Direct in the UK.

Where to pre-order Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Anyone who pre-orders any version of Spider-Man 2 will receive an early-unlocked Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional colors, an early-unlocked Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional colors, and an early-unlocked Web Grabber Gadget and 3 skill points. within the game.

The base game is 69.99 RRP at launch and the digital deluxe version is 79.99. This digital deluxe version includes 10 new suits and 2 extra skill points designed by guest artists across the comics, movies and PlayStation Studios, along with extra photo mode frames and stickers.

Spider-Man 2 Pre-Order: What’s Included?

Best PS5 Bundle Deal: 479 (60 off)

If you haven’t yet secured a PS5 to play Spider-Man 2 on, don’t worry, we can help. You can currently get the PS5 bundle with God fo War Ragnarok for just $479, and essentially get the 2022 GOTY competitor for free! This deal is now valid through July 31st.

Check out more amazing UK deals and pre-orders

While we’re here, here’s a quick breakdown of some of the other cool deals or pre-orders you can grab in the UK right now, including the Starfield Constellation Edition, Starfield Xbox Controller, and the new Hobbit Deluxe Illustrated Edition.

Robert Anderson is a trading expert and IGN's commerce editor.

