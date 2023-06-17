Brexit distracted UK minister from Covid plans Corona inquiry





Britain was unprepared for the Covid-19 pandemic as the government was preoccupied with plans for a no-deal Brexit, a senior cabinet official said.

Katharine Hammond, former Cabinet Office Director of Emergency Affairs, agreed that lockdowns, severe social restrictions, protections, economic collapse and the need for financial assistance to individuals were not considered in any meaningful sense.

Her evidence comes after experts claim that Britain’s poor have been hit the hardest by the virus, and poor people living in the north have been hit hardest because the government has cut health care for years. until the pandemic.

Giving evidence to an independent Covid investigation, Professor Michael Marmot said less affluent people from minority backgrounds in northern England were more affected.

He added that based on previous pandemics and research, this was entirely predictable, but hadn’t been learned or heard by the government. The UK entered the pandemic with depleted public services, stagnant health improvement, rising health inequality and declining health for the poorest people, he said.

Prof. Claire Bambra, who presented the evidence, said that COVID-19 has synergized with existing social, economic and health inequalities, exacerbating and amplifying the effects of the pandemic as well as existing inequalities.

Bambra said the government did not learn lessons from previous pandemics and studies showing that people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, people living in areas or regions with high rates of deprivation, minorities and people with disabilities are much more likely to get the disease. He added that he did not. Severely affected by respiratory infectious diseases.

In agreeing with Bambra, Hammond confirmed that there was no consideration for people who might be susceptible to respiratory infections or those who might be affected by pandemic comorbidities.

She conceded the government had failed to do its job, despite its own 2016 study showing that Britain’s preparedness and response were not sufficient to meet the extreme demands of a severe pandemic.

Instead, after the 2016 flu pandemic, we paused the implementation of recommended learning points to focus on Operation Yellowhammer, our contingency plan for the near-term disruption expected from a no-deal Brexit.

Hammond acknowledged that the government based its response to Covid on the original 2016 national security risk assessment of the flu. However, that assessment was based on the 1980s scenario before Mers and Sars broke out and despite the fact that more than 30 new or newly recognized diseases have been identified in the past 30 years.

As a result, despite more studies showing the devastating effects of the new disease, she said the government had not accurately identified the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed over the long term.

The government neither stocked enough antibiotics nor planned to deal with secondary bacterial infections often associated with respiratory infections.

The fact is that the need for antiviral drugs against coronavirus was neither anticipated nor planned. We asked senior attorney Hugo Keith KC.

Hammond answered. you’re right.

Hammond acknowledged that he did not anticipate or plan for a large-scale contact tracing system, nor did he anticipate or plan for a lockdown on the necessary scale.

There was obviously discussion of some social distancing measures and school closures, but that’s not what we call a lockdown, she said.

Was there any consideration for a country-wide lockdown? asked Keith. Hammond replied that he was not there. No, she said, because the pandemic scenario didn’t make it an effective tool.

Limited school closures were discussed, but Hammond conceded plans weren’t well developed, though the possibility of pastors wanting to make that decision was confirmed.

Keith asked if the government had considered or planned for a total economic collapse, plans for furloughs for financial state support, business closures and de facto economic collapse.

All of that stems from the containment plan. [which didnt happen]. So the answer is: No, Hammond answered.

Hammond agreed when Keith said: The system wasn’t strong enough to cope with the extreme demands of a severe pandemic.

Rivka Gottlieb, spokeswoman for the Covid-19 Beleaved Families for Justice campaign group, said: The risk of a pandemic was common knowledge, but it’s clear the government was caught completely unprepared.

