The new US border wall is an application





Then, in March 2020, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order under Title 42 of the United States Code of Laws, expediting deportations, stopping the processing of asylum claims at ports of entry and blocking the entry of people without valid travel documents. . After lawyers and activists filed a lawsuit in 2021, the government introduced exceptions allowing people to seek permission to enter the United States for humanitarian reasons. People with a physical or mental illness or disability were potentially eligible for an exception, as were those who lacked safe housing or shelter in Mexico, faced threats of harm there, or were under 21, over 70 or pregnant.

Migrant children play in a tourist site in downtown Ciudad Jurez.

ALICIA FERNDEZ

The number of people seeking Title 42 exceptions has exceeded the number of CBP’s daily slots, and waiting lists created by nonprofits have grown and proliferated. As of August last year, there were more than 55,000 people on Title 42 exception waiting lists in various border towns, according to research by the Strauss Center for International Security and Law. Since January, using CBP One has eliminated waiting lists. But the backlog and long waits continued. Mexican officials and civil society organizations do not track the numbers, but there could be around 660,000 migrants in Mexico, according to United Nations figures cited by Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller. Refuges regularly reach their maximum capacity and waiting times are long.

The waiting list framework was far from perfect: it was susceptible to fraud, extortion and poor judgment by those managing the lists. Still, it was a more humane policy because it was up to people to decide who was eligible for an exception, says Thiago Almeida, head of the Ciudad Jurez field office for the United Nations International Organization for Migration, an intergovernmental organization. which works to ensure the orderly and humane management of migration. With the app, there’s no way to prioritize who needs it the most. People who have better access to technology, know how to use it, and have access to faster internet have a better chance of getting an appointment, he says.

When I spoke with Strassburger in March, he said CBP was indeed beta testing the app on people in vulnerable situations. In the first few months after the appointment system was rolled out, advocates were quick to identify issues that made the app difficult or nearly impossible to use.

At first, for example, it was only available in English and Spanish, excluding migrants who speak Haitian Creole, indigenous languages, etc. Organizations working with migrants have also reported serious issues with the apps’ facial recognition feature, which is used to establish that the software is interacting with a real person and not a bot or malware. their faces.

The facial recognition feature began to improve with the CBP Ones update in late February, says Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, principal of Sidewalk School, an organization that provides shelter and educational services to migrants and asylum seekers. in Tamaulipas. Sidewalk School works with a large population of Haitian migrants and has spoken out against app biases against this population from the start. All this time black people have been left behind [of the process], she says. It’s crazy!

