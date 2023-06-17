US national debt tops $32 trillion for first time





The gross national debt topped $32 trillion for the first time on Friday, underscoring the country’s troubling fiscal trajectory as Washington braces for another battle over government spending.

A Treasury Department report noted the landmark weeks after Congress agreed to suspend the nation’s statutory debt limit, ending a months-long standoff.

The $32 trillion mark came nine years earlier than pre-pandemic forecasts had predicted, reflecting trillions of dollars in emergency spending to deal with the impact of Covid-19 as well as a series of slow economic growth.

Republicans and Democrats have expressed concern about the nations debt, but neither side has shown an appetite to tackle its key drivers, such as Social Security and Medicare spending. .

The recent bipartisan agreement suspending the debt limit for two years cuts federal spending by $1.5 trillion over a decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office, essentially freezing some funding that was supposed to increase next year, then by limiting spending to 1% growth in 2025. But debt is on track to hit $50 trillion by the end of the decade, even after taking into account recently enacted spending cuts.

Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moodys Analytics, said during the standoff in May that spending cuts proposed by lawmakers had failed to reduce the costs of social safety net programs. Although avoiding a default prevents an immediate crisis, he said, soaring debt is a lingering problem that needs to be addressed.

Nations’ daunting long-term fiscal challenges remain, Zandi said.

This week, the House Appropriations Committee began reviewing its upcoming spending bills and, to appease the ultraconservative wing of the Republican majority, signaled that it would fund federal agencies at lower levels than agreed upon. by President Biden and President Kevin McCarthy.

A failure to pass and reconcile the House and Senate bills by Oct. 1 could result in a government shutdown. And if individual invoices are not approved by the end of the year, an automatic reduction of 1% will take effect.

Meanwhile, House Republicans began considering another round of tax cuts this week. The bill would expand the standard deduction for individual taxpayers and certain tax benefits for businesses that aim to promote investment while limiting energy tax credits. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which advocates lower spending levels, estimates the proposed legislation would cost $80 billion over a decade or $1.1 trillion if the measures become permanent.

Some have called on Congress to form a bipartisan budget committee to tackle the long-term drivers of the national debt.

As we pass $32 trillion with no end in sight, it is high time to address the fundamental drivers of our debt, which are the mandatory growth in spending and the lack of sufficient revenue to fund it, said Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which promotes deficit reduction.

The Peterson Foundation has expressed concern over projections that show the United States will add $127 trillion in debt over the next 30 years and that interest charges will consume nearly 40% of all federal government revenue. here 2053.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen defended the Biden administrations’ handling of the nation’s finances during a House Financial Services Committee hearing this week, noting that the White House released a budget this year. reducing the deficit by $3 trillion. She also told the panel that interest rates were likely to come down over the medium term, which would make the debt burden more manageable.

The Treasury Secretary hinted that the tax policies promoted by Republicans would worsen the fiscal situation.

They would benefit wealthy individuals and businesses and do nothing for working families, Ms Yellen said. It is not paid and it would aggravate the debt.

