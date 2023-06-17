Rickie Fowler saves flash for US Open first round





No golf fan followed Rickie Fowler on Thursday dressed like him. It was a thing in 2010 when Fowler, then 22, rode his laid-back mountain bike roots and boy band vibe in a head-to-toe orange outfit and flat-brimmed hat to a huge popularity.

Fowler, now 34 and a husband and father, looked still stylish during Thursday’s US Open first round at the Los Angeles Country Club, but barely flashy in a soft blue-gray sweater with white trim to match his cap white, his pants and his shoes.

The crowd was also somewhat subdued. Nine holes into his round, which had started on the 10th hole, a crowded grandstand cheered politely when Fowler birdied to level the tournament lead at three under par. A fan shouted, Keep it up, Rickie. But the reaction was hardly the same as the raucous near-delirium the young, long-haired Fowler once elicited.

Finally, as he headed to his final nine holes, the volume started to pick up. With five birdies and four pars in the last nine holes, Fowler shot an eight-under 62. It was the lowest round in US Open history. Soon after, Xander Schauffele would equal him.

It didn’t detract from the quiet smile on Fowlers’ face as he hugged a group of friends and colleagues afterwards. They had watched his many recent struggles on the dark days of the golf course, he had called them once and admired how his face had never changed.

Hes always been the same guy, said Justin Rose, who played with Fowler on Thursday and shot a disappointing 76. It was fun watching Rickie today. It was the highlight of my day. Good for him.

Thursday’s result came as a surprise to Fowler, but not a shock. He’s been predicting some sort of rebirth for months. Once ranked fourth in the world, Fowler had dropped to No. 173 last year. By 2014, he had finished in the top five at each of the four major tournaments. As of 2022, he had only played in one, the PGA Championship, and finished tied for 23rd.

People wondered if he would defect to the LIV Golf circuit just to get one last big paycheck when his name still meant something. But Fowler stuck with his PGA Tour buddies Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, whom he once took beach vacations with, and persevered. He could regularly be seen alone, grinding on the shooting range or training alone in the late afternoon or evening at tournaments.

Last month, after several encouraging results, Fowler moved back into the top 50 of the standings, which qualified him for last month’s PGA Championship. Fowler spoke as if he had turned a corner.

Going back to that stage, I mean, it’s never fun, he said. But in many ways, I really enjoyed it. I learned things about myself. Not that I’ve lost faith, but I’ve come to almost embrace the grind.

To that end, Fowler would have been forgiven had he walked around the grounds of the LA Country Club on Thursday with a giant smile that never left his face. But interestingly, Fowler was mostly stoic, flashing a thin smile now and then. When he sank a three-foot par putt on his final hole, the uphill, par-3 ninth hole, he barely raised his right hand to acknowledge the roaring cheers from a nearby grandstand.

Interviewed afterwards, Fowler retained his laid-back demeanor. He insisted that he was actually uncomfortable with the layout of the LA Country Club for most of his practice rounds.

Then, yesterday, finally a few things clicked and that gave me confidence, he said, admitting it didn’t hurt to birdie on three of his first five holes (with a mixed bogey).

Having started his round just after 8 a.m. PT, Fowler reached halfway through his round before 10:30 a.m., when a late-arriving fandom had yet to fill the stands or line the fairways. But while Fowler birdied the first, second and third holes (his 10th, 11th and 12th holes were played), larger crowds found Fowler on the golf course. They got a show.

On the par-4 sixth fairway hole, he hit a long iron 51 yards out, then turned a corner shot within eight feet and sank that putt for a birdie. On the par-5 eighth hole, his drive found the diabolical barranca to the right of the fairway, but he saved himself with a brave chip in the fairway. I tried not to think about it too much and take too long with this recovery, he said. His throw to the green left a 13-foot left-to-right birdie putt that Fowler sank with aplomb.

A US Open record score was on the table with a closing par, which Fowler also made easy, despite having to sink a risky final putt.

This week is off to a good start, he said moments later nonchalantly, as if that was all his performance meant to him.

Later, he will reveal the opposite. When asked to characterize his journey from world No. 173 to a national championship record run, Fowler said: “It’s definitely been long and difficult. To be in this situation for much longer than you would ever want to be. But it’s so worth it to have been there and to be back where we are now.

