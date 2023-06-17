The US government owns way more bitcoin than any other country, so why aren’t they selling it?





Washington has more than $5 billion in seized bitcoins and is reluctant to part with it. This may represent more inertia than strategy.

From the increasingly fierce federal crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry, it might seem that the US government does not support digital currencies. Yet there is a love-hate dynamic: the treasury sits on a stash of 207,189 bitcoins, worth $5 billion, by far the largest state-owned treasury.

While many other countries have dumped their crypto, according to new research provided exclusively to Forbes, the United States has steadily increased its supply following asset seizures. Last year, the United States held 69,640 bitcoins according to research from a doctoral thesis by Sachin Jaitly, general partner at investment adviser Morgan Creek Capital. That’s 94% of bitcoin in World Government coffers at the time.

Elementus, a New York-based crypto-analytics startup and Morgan Creek holding company, provided data for the research by comparing events, such as the Justice Department’s seizure of $1 billion worth of bitcoin in 2020, to visible transactions on the public bitcoin blockchain. By matching information publicly available through media and blockchain, Elementus is able to map the universe of sovereign digital wallets and maintain that map over time, according to the thesis.

The process uncovered 11 countries that owned bitcoin through 2022. “All of that bitcoin is owned by these government agencies, says Elementus CEO Max Galka. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only bitcoin owned. by these governments, nor that other governments do not use bitcoin.”

By comparing these holdings with 10 years of information on money supply and inflation data, Jaitly, 42, concluded that as the money supply increases and fear of inflation increases, the Adoption of bitcoin at the sovereign level was also increasing, he says. And so there was a relationship that was statistically significant. The study excludes North Korea, for which it says inflation data could not be obtained.

Bitcoin Holdings By Nation 2013-2022 This chart shows bitcoin flows for 11 countries from 2013 to 2022, according to Elementus, a blockchain analytics firm. Most of the funds come from government seizures and the information is not exhaustive.

There are a few pitfalls to this argument. On the one hand, the US divested some bitcoin holdings, offloading $366.5. million in 11 auctions from 2014 to 2023, according to data from software engineer and researcher Jameson Lopp. On the other hand, the government apparently never bought bitcoin, so while there may have been a conscious decision to keep most of it, the acquisitions were passive. Additionally, data from Lopps indicates that the sales resulted in a potential loss of appreciation of $4.8 billion by not sustaining it until today.

While Jaitly believes government ownership of bitcoin is an inflation hedge, a $5 billion reserve is unlikely to have a significant effect as a hedge given the size of governments’ balance sheets. Americans. German prosecutor Jana Ringwald said that in her country immediate sales are not mandatory. She says she is “one hundred percent sure that there will be recent foreclosures that have not yet been sold” and that “the prosecutor can order the emergency sale but can also refrain from doing so”.

Leslie Sammis, a Tampa-based criminal defense attorney whose practice includes several Binance foreclosure cases, says it’s more likely Justice Department bureaucrats are waiting for more clarity on cryptocurrencies in general. I think they probably decided they needed Congress to enact legislation or the Department of Justice to come up with policy before they started moving all those assets around, Sammis says.

Forbes has contacted the US Marshals Service and the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General to confirm the exact amount they have, but has not yet received a response.

