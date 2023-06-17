USA 3-0 Mexico (June 15, 2023) Match analysis





Christian Pulisic scored late in the first half and early in the second, Ricardo Pepi added a late goal and the United States beat Mexico 3-0 on Thursday night to reach the Nations League final of the CONCACAF against Canada.

Pulisic, making his first start for a club or country since April 15, put the USA ahead in the 37th minute and doubled the lead in the 46th. He has 25 goals in 59 international appearances, including four goals against Mexico. Pepi scored in the 79th, five minutes after entering.

The crowd.

Play resumed, but so did the chants, and Barton ended the game eight minutes into the scheduled 12 minutes of stoppage time.

McKennie and Dest will be suspended for Sunday’s final after receiving red cards.

“I’m upset the game didn’t need to turn into this,” Pulisic said. “We don’t expect that to happen anymore. We are now missing two good players for the final.”

With their first three-goal victory against Mexico in 23 years, the United States extended their unbeaten streak against El Tri to six (three wins, three draws), equaling the longest of the Americans, from 2011 to 2015.

BJ Callaghan has coached his first game as America’s second interim manager after Anthony Hudson left to join a Qatari club. Shortly before the match, news broke that USA was set to rehire Gregg Berhalter as permanent manager.

Folarin Balogun made his debut as a striker after the 21-year-old decided to play for the United States against England and Nigeria.

The United States took the lead when Giovanni Reyna pushed the ball over Montes and then, while lying down, pushed it forward over Jorge Snchez. Pulisic burst in behind the defenders, took a pair of touches and from the edge of the penalty area flicked the ball past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

“We struggled a lot with the ball, things didn’t go well at all, it’s a loss that hurts us,” Mexican Ochoa said. “We’re sorry for the fans. This is the start of a process, and we have to learn from it.”

McKennie started the move for second base with a long pass down the flank to Timothy Weah, who put in a cross. A sprinting Pulisic got behind Israel Reyes and Snchez, stabbing the ball with his left foot from 6 yards out,

Montes was shown a direct red card in the 69th for kicking Balogun as the two battled for the ball. McKennie was shown a red card two minutes later for placing a hand on Snchez’s neck during the ensuing argument and for shoving.

“I don’t like to lose and there are ways to lose. They really beat us, you have to accept that,” Mexico coach Diego Cocca said. “I feel that I have the support of the leaders [of the Mexican federation]. They say I have full support and it must show in difficult times. Now is the time to look ahead and see the players and managers react. And we have a Gold Cup to play.”

Pepi scored his seventh international goal, taking a pass from Dest, taking a throw-in and rounding Ochoa. Dest and Arteaga were ejected in the 86th for hitting each other above the neck.

Reyna, her hair dyed blonde, made her first start for a club or country since March 27, also the last time Dest and goalkeeper Matt Turner appeared in a game.

Canada beat Panama 2-0 in the first game thanks to goals from Jonathan David in the 25th and Alphonso Davies in the 69th. Mexico and Panama meet in the match for third place.

