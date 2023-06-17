More than half of U.S. employers willing to try four-day workweek





More than half of U.S. employers offer a four-day workweek, or plan to do so, according to a survey released Tuesday.

A survey of 976 business leaders by ResumeBuilder.com, the job seekers’ website, found that 20% of employers already have a four-day work week. Another 41% said they planned to implement a four-day week, at least on a trial basis.

American employers have experimented with a four-day workweek over the decades, usually during a recession. But the idea has caught on in recent years.

If a four-day week ever becomes the norm, it would mark the biggest change in the national work schedule since the five-day work week, adopted by automaker Henry Ford in 1926.

We can’t say, however, that the four-day workweek would be the most profound change to the American workplace, not even in the last three years. That accolade likely goes to remote working, a movement that has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down.

Proponents of the four-day week argue that companies can cut an entire day out of the week without losing productivity.

A trial of the four-day workweek in Iceland in the 2010s yielded “phenomenal results, like less stress, less work-family conflict, more energy,” said Boston College researcher Juliet Schor. , in a well-circulated TED podcast. “Productivity remains the same or improves. Does not cost anything.

Another four-day week trial, last year in the UK, found increased job satisfaction and work-life balance, higher quality products, better customer service and a reduction of stress, sick days and absences, from a single account.

History suggests, however, that compressing five working days into four may not be so simple.

Volkswagen adopted a four-day workweek in 1993, with shorter hours and less pay, amid a downturn in the auto industry. For many workers, the four-day week didn’t seem much shorter.

“They started bringing work home,” said Iwan Barankay, associate professor of management at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “They were always under pressure to do the work, and they did it in their spare time.”

With nearly half of white-collar work in the United States now taking place from home, Baranka thinks a four-day week could increase the pressure on workers to work in their free time.

“People, at the end of the day, will always be evaluated for their performance,” he said. “And if they feel they can’t get the job done in four days, part of it will trickle down to Fridays.”

In the UK pilot, the shortening of the working week forced employers to take a hard look at how workers were actually spending their time. Employees wasted part of the day checking Facebook, browsing headlines and planning vacations. But downtime, in the end, wasn’t the biggest drag on productivity.

The worst time was the meetings. To make workers more productive in a four-day week, the researchers say, employers need to hold less.

“Meetings are the #1 thing companies control over to make it work,” Schor said in his TED interview. “How many meetings are there?” How long do they last? How many people go there? How long do you have to prepare for it? »

Most workers like the idea of ​​a four-day work week. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted this spring found that 75% of us would rather work four 10-hour days than five eight-hour days.

But advocates are pushing for eight-hour days, citing evidence employees will do the same amount of work in fewer hours. By the same argument, proponents say that workers should earn the same wages for a four-day week as for a five-day week.

Pay account. In the WaPo-Ipsos poll, 73% of respondents said they would rather work five days with more pay than four days with less.

Most American companies still favor the five-day week. Advocates are pushing for a full-scale pilot of the four-day work week in America, with employers accepting eight fewer hours of work per week for the same weekly pay.

ResumeBuilder’s new survey suggests US companies are warming to the idea. About three in 10 U.S. employers will offer a four-day work week by the end of the year, according to the survey.

Of the companies that already offer four-day work weeks, most said the four-day week helped them compete for top talent. A majority also said the four-day schedule had boosted profitability.

Some companies have said they expect employees to work the same hours in a four-day week as in a five-day week, a proposal that has been met with objections from union leaders concerned about long hours. A few employers said they had reduced paid leave for workers with a shorter week.

The typical company with a four-day week offers the reduced schedule to most, but not all, employees, depending on location, level of responsibility, performance, and other factors.

Lawmakers in several US states have proposed four-day or 32-hour workweeks or pilot programs.

But change is slowly coming to the American workforce. The last real overhaul of the workweek came with the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which set the standard workweek at 44 hours, a figure adjusted down to 40 hours in a 1940 amendment.

“The question here is whether this can be extended to large corporations,” Barankay said of the four-day week. “What does it mean if you need your workforce to do more work?”

