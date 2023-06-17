US Open 2023 standings breakdown: Rickie Fowler still on top as Rory McIlroy threatens after stellar start





“Par is your friend.” A phrase frequently uttered during our national championship week was not applicable to the 2023 US Open, especially not for 36-hole leader Rickie Fowler. Carding birdies on half of his holes in two rounds, Fowler set the highest mark in championship history with 18 birdies at this stage of the tournament and equaled the 36-hole record of 130 (10 under) set for the first time by Martin Kaymer in 2014. – the year Fowler finally finished second.

Nearly a decade after finishing in the top five in each of the four major championships, Fowler’s run so far has looked a lot like his Friday scorecard at the Los Angeles Country Club: eight birdies, six bogeys and six pars. A few years up and down will make for a sweeter weekend regardless of the outcome, but believe it when Fowler is intent on winning the third major championship of the year and fending off an ongoing star-studded cast of characters. of road.

Wyndham Clark will enter the weekend as Fowler’s closest pursuer, but Rory McIlroy remains his biggest competition. The world No. 3 played the LACC forward in 10 under (with 11 birdies!) in the first two rounds and relied on six birdies in his second half today to catapult his name into vying for 8 cents.

McIlroy is joined by first-round leader Xander Schauffele, who battled his way to an even 70 with two late birdies on some of the toughest holes on the course. Dustin Johnson has had his fair share of adversity en route to his own 70 to sit at 6 under. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continues to push the lead and is in prime position to land the 5-under Major No. 2 with champion golfer of the year Cameron Smith lurking just a little further away.

Ranking of the US Open 2023, 2nd round

1. Rickie Fowler (-10): There were plenty of moments in Fowler’s second round where he felt like he was going to take control of this championship. On the other hand, there were so many where he felt like he was going to start it. Fowler opened his back nine with three bogeys and a birdie on his first four holes and played LACC’s toughest stretch in 1-under mode to arc an up-and-down day. Fowler currently ranks second in strokes won from tee to green and second in strokes won on putting, but he exposed a crack in his armor with the putter. The five-time winner had 3-putt bogeys on numbers 7, 11 and 13; this can be something to watch for as the pressure increases.

2. Wyndham Clark (-9): Clark’s rise has been a joy to watch in 2023, and it’s continued for 36 holes of just his seventh major championship. The Wells Fargo Championship winner used the two-pronged approach of getting the driver off the tee and making timely putts. How long that may last will be intriguing, but Clark’s continued excellence is no accident. In his first six majors, Clark only managed one round in the ’60s. He already has two at the LACC.

T3. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (-8): A slow start on the tough back nine saw McIlroy drift 3 under for the Championship and five behind the overnight leaders who had yet to start. However, as he did on Thursday, McIlroy set fire to the LACC’s front nine. Six birdies from that side saw him enter 30 and a close ace put an exclamation mark on his sprint to the finish line. His effort through 36 holes marks his best since the 2011 US Open when he ran onto the course at a sensitive Congressional country club.

“I started thinking about winning this thing when I came here on Monday,” McIlroy said. “I’ve done it before. Nobody wants to win another major – nobody wants me to win another major more than me. The desire is obviously there. I’ve tried and come close over the past nine years or whatever, and I keep coming back. I feel like I’ve shown a lot of resilience in my career, a lot of ups and downs, and I keep coming back. And if that means I get rewarded or get punched in the stomach or whatever, I’ll always come back.”

5. Harris English (-7): Fowler’s resurgence grabs headlines, but English takes advantage of one of his own. In 2021, the Englishman found himself in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings, a two-time PGA Tour winner, a nominee for player of the year honors and a member of the USA Ryder Cup team. Scratching his back after labral surgery, English finds himself in a prime position to play his third US Open in the last four years after finishing in the top five at Winged Foot and Torrey Pines.

T6. Dustin Johnson, Min Woo Lee (-6): The 2016 US Open winner was punched in the mouth early in the second set. Carding a quadruple bogey 8 on the No. 2, Johnson got back to 2 less than an hour into his day. He fought back like the greats do by carding five birdies against a bogey the rest of the way to knock out an even 70 and stay in the mix for this championship. Johnson has had strong starts in two of the last three major championships, but faded as the week progressed. It seems his strenuous efforts on Friday put an end to that.

“Doing a quad on No. 2 definitely didn’t start the day the way I imagined it would as of today,” Johnson said. “But to fight back and bring it back to par for the day and 6 cents for the tournament [was great]SO [I’m still] still in full shuffle before the weekend. Definitely proud of how I came back and finished the run.”

T8. Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler (-5): The term ‘inevitable’ comes up a lot in discussions of golfers, but there’s perhaps no better term to describe the world No. 1’s presence on the front page of the rank. Scheffler started his second round on the back nine and turned in 1 – it actually earned a shot on the afternoon wave – before his eyes widened on the easier front nine. Three birdies and six pars gave Scheffler a fight at the US Open for the third year in a row.

10. Cameron Smith (-4): Smith’s championship was emblematic of his season. After a slow start, the champion golfer of the year slowly but surely climbed the rankings as the tournament progressed. It was solid on Thursday and more of the same was in store on Friday with a few more conversions on the greens leading to a 67. Some have likened LACC to a golf course they would find in Australia’s sandbelt region; that should only help Smith as he continues to bake over the past two days.

“I love the grass, the way it flows,” Smith said. “I think he will start to play harder and faster as the weekend progresses. But yeah, I hope this place is really cooked and we can have some fun there.”

