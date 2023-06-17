BofA Hartnett admits ‘bears like us were wrong’





Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett joined colleagues in admitting he was too pessimistic about his outlook for stocks this year. In his weekly note to clients examining the flow of money into the market, Hartnett took a swipe at himself, calling his product outlook “A Bear of Very Little Brain.” Additionally, he outlined several reasons why “bears like us got it wrong” in the first half of 2023. Essentially, he attributes the failure to three factors: “Goldilocks” economic conditions taking hold, the muted contagion of the collapse of Silicon Valley in March Bank and other institutions, as well as the ability of large artificial intelligence companies to lead the market to powerful gains. As for the economy, “nominal GDP remained overburdened by fiscal stimulus/war, labor” while the labor market was “unresponsive to monetary policy in the post-pandemic world,” Hartnett wrote. . On banking issues, the bankruptcy of the SVB “threatened [a] credit crunch but was deftly avoided by the Fed and US Treasury’s emergency liquidity program, there was no [quantitative tightening]no leakage of cash, quite the contrary. These Federal Reserve and Treasury programs that backed the banks caused the money to be “channeled into the secular new growth theme of AI (then the Internet)” and then “investors [were] forced to catch up as the risk of a hard landing evaporates. “While Hartnett and BofA in general admitted they were wrong in the first half, they aren’t too optimistic about the second half either. In a recent note, the bank’s top quantitative strategist, Savita Subramanian , said there are pockets of opportunity in the market, but it left its annual S&P 500 target unchanged at 4,300, effectively implying a decline of about 3% from the current level. 100 to 150 points up for the S&P 500 against a potential 300 points down by Labor Day. [are] To [the] beginning of [a] brand new shiny bull market,” he wrote, adding that it “looks even more like [a] combo of 2000 or 2008, great rally before great collapse. He listed three conditions that can cloud the outlook: If the Fed “reintroduces fear” and projects that it could raise its benchmark borrowing index by one percentage point to 6%, a further increase in yields of the Treasury and the US unemployment rate climbs above 4% against 3.7% currently. Until then, he said, credit spreads may remain low, stocks may rise and “investors are likely to be looking” for gains by shifting from momentum to more contrarian plays. These include deflation, emerging market equities and “hard landing games” such as REITs and commercial real estate, banks, small cap stocks, oil and China.

