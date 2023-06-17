



LOS ANGELES (AP) Follow live updates from the second round of the 123rd US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

___

FOWLERS ALONE IN THE LEAD

Rickie Fowler shot a 2-under 68 to take the US Open halfway lead to 10 under while tying the 36-hole championship record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at No. 2 Pinehurst in 2014. But he settled for a par two-putt, l one of only four pars he makes in the second round. Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys.

Fowler, 34, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, is trying to win his first major. He leads Wyndham Clark with one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another stroke in return.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the first round, breaking the previous US Open record.

Fowler has not qualified for the last two US Opens. But hes been strong this tournament. He opened his second round with three straight birdies to move to 11 under. He then made the first of his six bogeys at No. 4.

Schauffele, who was two groups behind Fowler, made three consecutive bogeys on the back nine.

___

___

THE LEFT-HANDED COULD MISS THE CUP

It looks like Phil Mickelson may be making plans for a weekend at home after shooting a 4 of 74 that included a double bogey on the par-3 ninth hole in the second round of the US Open.

Mickelson, playing his 32nd US Open, was 3 of 143 over 36 holes. After the morning groups, the projected cut line is at 2 o’clock. The six-time major champion has never won a US Open.

Mickelson was making his first US Open appearance since leaving for LIV Golf as one of its point guards. He made most of his preparations last week and only arrived at the Los Angeles Country Club on Wednesday for a practice round.

Mickelson declined to discuss the announced partnership between LIV and the PGA Tour. Mickelsons’ infamously pointed criticism of the PGA Tour was one of the biggest flashpoints in the messy tours dispute with LIV.

After shooting a first-round 69, Mickelson had three bogeys and two birdies in his first six holes, then shot a 5 on the par-3 ninth. He finished his run with five bogeys, the double bogey and three birdies.

___

FOWLER REACHES 11 LESS

Rickie Fowler birdied his first three holes to go 11 under and take a two-stroke lead in the second round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Fowler began his tour shortly after the sun broke through the clouds. He birdied the par-5 first hole to tie Wyndham Clark in the lead, then birdied the par-4 second hole to take the lead outright. He followed that up by rolling in a short birdie putt at the par-4 third.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the first round, breaking the previous US Open record.

Fowler, 34, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, has never won a major tournament and failed to qualify for the last two US Opens.

Schauffele, also looking for his first major win, started his second round shortly after Fowler and parred his first hole.

Clark shot 67 and was 9 under on 36 holes. Rory McIlroy also shot 67 and was down to 8 under.

___

CLARKS IN THE LEAD

Wyndham Clark is in the clubhouse with a one shot lead at 9 under after shooting 3 under 67 in the second round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark, 29, is looking for his first major championship. He beat out Rickie Fowler and

Clark had missed the cut in his two previous US Open appearances. His best result in his six majors: 75th at the PGA in 2021.

He put himself in great shape in this Open by succeeding three birdies on his first seven holes to get to 9 under. He bogeyed the par-4 fourth but then birdied the par-5 No. 8 to return to 9 under. Clark shot a first-round 64.

___

CLARK UP

Wyndham Clark birdied three times on its first nine holes to move to 9-under par and take the lead in the second round of the US Open.

Clark was one ahead of Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who shot records of 62 in the first round and had afternoon tee times for the second round at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Tony Finau was 3 under on his first eight holes and had moved into fourth place at 5 under par. The weather in Los Angeles was similar to Day 1, cool and cloudy with little to no wind, but with sunny and breezy forecasts later in the day.

Clark had missed the cut in his two previous US Open appearances. His best result in his six majors: 75th at the PGA in 2021.

___

ANOTHER Ace

Whether or not he defends his US Open title, Matt Fitzpatrick will have a memorable time at the Los Angeles Country Club: a hole-in-one.

The defending champion made the third ace of the tournament on the short par-3 15, bouncing his tee shot to the right of the hole, then watching it spin for a 1.

He didn’t see the shot go in, but after taking a few steps off the tee, he realized what had happened and started celebrating.

Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns both won the No.15 on Thursday, when he played 124 yards. On Friday, the hole was slightly shortened to 115 yards.

___

DJ AND THE SNOWMAN

Dustin Johnson didn’t miss a fairway on the first round. He is 0 for 2 on Friday at the US Open, and it cost him dearly.

Johnson took the dreaded Snowman a quadruple bogey 8 on the par-4 second hole at the Los Angeles Country Club that knocked him off the leaderboard.

It started with a left drive into the bunker. He only advanced 95 yards into the rough, and the grass was so thick that his next corner didn’t clear the barranca. Johnson took a penalty on the fairway, hit his fifth shot on the green and did not go back and forth.

It fell to 2 cents for the tournament.

___

ROUND 2 IN PROGRESS

Now is the time to see if the USGA can fight back in the first round with the lowest score in US Open history.

The second round began under another overcast sky, conditions similar to those where Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set the US Open record and tied the major championship record at 62. Some of the holes are more difficult, such as the Par-3 11th hole. He plays 297 yards.

The course played about 200 yards shorter than full length on Thursday, and the plan was to make it longer for Friday. John Bodenhamer is the USGA Championship Manager in charge of setting up the course. He says the USGA can make the stupid course difficult, but he doesn’t plan to.

Schauele and Fowler play in the afternoon. Friday’s morning flurry includes Dustin Johnson, who shot 64 Thursday without missing a single fairway.

___

HISTORICAL OPENING ROUND

The lowest opening round in US Open history also marked the first time no one shot 80 or more on day one.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele top the standings after shooting 62 at the Los Angeles Country Club to break the US Open record and share the major championship mark with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale during of the British Open 2017.

At the bottom of the standings are Aaron Wise and Alexander Wang, who both shot 79.

___

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-open-los-angeles-koepka-db0e10cc6d15508bc1633290f51fbe69

