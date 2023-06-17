US Open: Records plummet and holes-in-one fall as Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele lead first round breathlessly





Two record holders, a pair of holes in one and a sea of ​​low scores: the Los Angeles Country Club served up a Hollywood blockbuster with a thrilling first round at the US Open on Thursday.

Rickie Fowler became the first golfer in the majors’ 128-year-old history to shoot 62, only for fellow American Xander Schauffele to match the feat and tie him for the tournament’s lowest score just 22 minutes over. late.

The duo, both chasing their first major titles, top the standings eight under overall, two strokes ahead of fellow American Dustin Johnson and Wyndham Clark.

It’s a good start, but there’s still a lot of golf to play, Fowler told reporters after the first round.

it’s going to be hard [Friday] afternoon, but at least we got out of the gate and got a good start.

LIV Golfs Johnson got off to a good start in their quest for a second US Open crown, while Clark, who missed the cut in both previous major appearances, opened with an eagle and closed with a birdie for keep pace with the former world number 1.

Spectators who stuck to the 15th tee were rewarded with a pair of holes-in-one, as Frances Matthieu Pavon hit the tournament-opening ace on the 124-yard par three before American Sam Burns follows him.

The pair of holes in one highlighted a day of widespread low scoring, as birdies rained down around the north course. Thursday’s scoring average of 71.38 marked the lowest ever in a first round at the US Open, beating the previous low of 72.29 at the 1993 tournament.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is the only non-American in the top five, as he shot five Under-65s to end the day level with Brian Harman. The 2011 champion was on course to break Fowler and Schauffeles’ record after making the turn at five under par, but was only able to add one more birdie over the final nine holes.

A loss of pace looked in danger of slipping into full reverse on the last hole when McIlroys’ attempt to escape the rough near the green went nowhere, but the four-time major winner recovered superbly to putt 11 feet and escape with a bogey.

American quartet Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Harris English and Sam Bennett join Koreans Kim Si-woo and Frances Paul Barjon in the group less than three in total.

The historic rounds of Schauffele and Fowlers saw the duo join Branden Grace as the only players to shoot 62 in a men’s major championship.

The South African had been on his own since his record-breaking third round at The Open Championship 2017, although the American pair will be hoping their record-breaking rounds end better than Graces, possibly tied for sixth.

Fowlers 10 birdies scored the most on record in a US Open round.

I knew there were some birdies to be had here, but first you have to drive well and get the ball into position, he told reporters. Did that, and from there we managed our way around really well.

Schauffele, who went bogey-free, attributed the low scores to an abundance of wetness on the greens.

I think it made the greens faster, and when entering the greens you are able to pull out a few corners, he told reporters.

Then the fairways are a little softer too, because of that overcast sky, and without the sun, it doesn’t dry out much. I think the fairways are easier to hit and the greens are a little softer.

I expect the sun to rise as much as every west coast person here, you just wait for this place to firm up. It’s gonna be nasty.

Berry Henson: Uber driver qualifies for US Open, sealing first major appearance

Schauffeles’ observations were echoed by Scheffler. Like his compatriot, the world No. 1 expects scores to rise ahead of the weekend.

I joked earlier that I think the USGA will be a little frustrated that the number is so low today, Scheffler told reporters.

It’s one of those golf courses where I think if you can build momentum and capitalize on some really tough holes, all of a sudden it starts to open up and you see those holes getting easier .

The 15th tee was the perfect place for the crowds, as Pavon and Burns sent pits close with their respective aces.

There were empathetic celebrations from both players following the first hole-in-one of their PGA Tour careers, with Pavon removing his cap to greet the fans and Burns launching his club skyward.

Sharing that with the crowd today was just a moment I will never forget, Pavon told reporters.

it was just an amazing feeling. I just see now how I reacted because I didn’t know I was that emotional. Things are happening and I can’t remember what I did at that time.

World No. 173 Pavon ended the day with an overhand, two shots behind Burns, who is looking to add a first major title to his five PGA Tour victories.

